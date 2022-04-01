An NTSB crash-investigation team also left Friday headed for China to assist the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators will limit interactions with those outside of investigation similar to safety protocols at Beijing Olympics, which will allow them to begin work immediately without a quarantine,” the agency said.

Aviation safety experts said the type of Boeing aircraft that went down, the 737-800, is widely used globally and has had a strong safety record. China has also improved its safety record in recent decades. Its last major crash occurred in 2010, when pilots missed a runway in heavy fog, killing 44 people.