“The timing is right,” said Thomas Beatty, vice president of engineering at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates the airport. “We’re open for business and we’re looking toward the next chapter.”

MWAA is seeking a $230 million grant from the Transportation Department to help pay for the project. The bipartisan infrastructure bill approved last year set aside $5 billion in competitive grants for airports seeking to upgrade and modernize aging facilities, or to expand capacity with sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure. The authority wants to tap some of the $1 billion in funding being made available each year for five years.

Airport officials still must get approval from the MWAA board of directors and United Airlines, which would operate out of the new terminal, to move forward. The carrier already has signaled enthusiasm for the project.

“As the leading airline at Washington Dulles, we support MWAA’s efforts to improve the passenger facilities for the benefit of customers, job creation and economic growth in the region,” United said in a statement. “This proposed project is the type of important infrastructure investment envisioned in the recent infrastructure legislation and we look forward to working with MWAA and local advocates to support their efforts.”

Passengers who now fly out of Concourse A use outdoor, ground-level covered walkways to board flight leaving from regional A gates. In the new concourse, those gates would be replaced with jet bridges in a 400,000-square-foot building with other amenities, including a pet-relief area, new restrooms, concessions and larger seating areas.

The proposed concourse would move to atop an existing AeroTrain stop, which would eliminate the need for passengers to walk long distances or take a shuttle bus to their gates. The AeroTrain is Dulles’ automated train system, which was built during the airport’s last major upgrade as part of a $3.4 billion package of projects that expanded the main terminal, added a fourth runway, a new control tower and other elements.

Airport officials already have completed federally required environmental studies, which they hope will give them an edge as they compete with other airports for funding. The evaluations required by the National Environmental Policy Act are designed to ensure that agencies have evaluated the environmental, social and economic impacts of a project.

If the project moves forward, Dulles would be among a growing number of airports upgrading facilities, many of which are decades old and were never designed to accommodate security put into place in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The authority completed a $1 billion package of upgrades at Reagan National Airport last year, one that included a 14-gate concourse to replace the infamous Gate 35X that required travelers to be bussed to their aircraft.

Chicago’s O’Hare International, Los Angeles International and Denver International airports are among those that launched major building projects before the pandemic. With billions in infrastructure money now available to U.S. airports, many more are likely to follow suit.

A recent study by Airports Council International-North America estimated that even before the pandemic, airports had a backlog of $115 billion in planned infrastructure projects. The report estimated that during the pandemic, tens of billions in additional projects were delayed as airports struggled to stay afloat.

Dulles has had its ups and downs over the years. At one point, passenger traffic fell behind the much-smaller National. In 2018, Dulles rebounded with passenger counts surpassing National for the first time in several years after a growing roster of international carriers announced new or expanded service.

But like most U.S. airports, Dulles was hit hard by the pandemic as demand for travel disappeared and was particularly hurt by plummeting demand for international travel. In recent months, more passengers have returned as the Biden administration moved to lift restrictions on international travelers last year.

If all goes as planned, Beatty said the authority could issue requests for bids in the second quarter of this year. He estimated it would take two-and-a-half to three years to build, but timing would depend on a variety of factors, including the availability of workers and materials.