The 41-page report wraps up a three-month investigation into one of the Washington region’s worst travel debacles since a 2011 snowstorm created gridlock during an evening rush. January’s storm also raised questions about the national capital region’s ability to cope with an even more severe emergency.

The report cited a list of factors that contributed to the breakdown, including power outages knocking out traffic cameras, road conditions that hindered monitoring and reporting, and a “geographic unalignment” in central Virginia, where various bureaucratic boundaries drawn by agencies hindered in-person coordination.

As heavy snow began falling early Jan. 3, information from stranded motorists was pouring into VDOT’s consumer service center and 911 systems, while motorists were posting on social media that traffic was stopped. State officials weren’t prepared to tap that information effectively, the report said.

That information could have helped state officials understand the severity of problems, but there were “no plans, procedures, or policies to guide” how state agencies “might validate and use these non-traditional data sources to quickly form a common operational picture,” the report said. “In turn, the information was not conveyed to agency leadership in real time.”

The storm, which dropped about 12 inches of snow in the area, quickly overwhelmed snow-removal crews on the hilly stretch of interstate. Multiple crashes in the Fredericksburg area, some involving jackknifed tractor-trailers, contributed to the mayhem, but it wasn’t until the next morning that Virginia officials officially shut down the corridor.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) became the most high-profile motorist trapped overnight as he headed to Washington from Richmond. His two-hour commute turned into nearly 27 hours.

The review, which did not lay blame for the meltdown, fueled political finger-pointing at the top levels of Virginia government. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) blamed the administration of his predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, saying officials weren’t prepared for the severity of the storm.

“This report demonstrates as the storm changed in intensity and left Virginians and travelers stranded on I-95, the previous administration’s leadership did not properly prepare or communicate,” Youngkin said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

No one from the Northam administration was interviewed for the report, except for those who have remained in state service, such as State Police Superintendent Gary T. Settle, according to two former Northam officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid the dispute.

The two officials took issue with the tone and substance of an accompanying letter to Youngkin from Transportation Secretary W. Sheppard Miller III and Secretary of Public Safety Robert Mosier, saying it contained inaccuracies not found in the report, including a statement that Northam and his staff never asked his Cabinet secretaries if an emergency declaration was needed.

“While this storm represented some challenges and the unforeseen nature of the force of the storm provided a series of unfortunate events, there were several opportunities to mitigate the impact of the event had critical choices and decisions been made in a timely manner,” Miller and Mosier wrote to Youngkin.

The two Northam officials said the governor’s office asked transportation and public safety secretaries that morning if they expected to need an emergency declaration and asked Settle the next morning. All said no, according to the Northam officials. Settle declined to comment Friday through State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

An email obtained by The Washington Post shows Northam’s chief of staff, Clark Mercer, following up on the subject of an emergency declaration shortly before noon Jan. 3.

“Curtis, you indicated not anticipating a declaration of emergency for this storm,” Mercer wrote to Curtis C. Brown, state coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. “If that changes please make sure to start the process early.”

The Post — through state records and in interviews with state and local officials, highway and emergency management experts, and stranded motorists — found in January that internal miscommunications, botched public messaging and holes in the state’s emergency response added to the confusion.

It took the top levels of Virginia’s government, including Northam and his transportation secretary, Shannon Valentine, more than 20 hours to realize the depth of the crisis unfolding on I-95, The Post found. Valentine didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday about the report.

The report said that despite communication problems that unfolded through the event, messaging also gave motorists false hope.

At 9:14 a.m. on Jan. 4 — after distraught motorists had been trapped overnight without aid or clear information — authorities decided to send a Wireless Emergency Alert to nearby motorists. The alerts are short emergency messages from federal, state or local authorities that can be sent to cellphones in a targeted area.

“I-95 Drivers: State & locals coming ASAP with supplies & to move you. www.virginiadot.org,” it read. But the report said that message was misleading and proved “a particular cause of frustration” for those who received it.

Story continues below advertisement

“Stranded drivers mistakenly interpreted the alert to mean that emergency workers would soon be coming car-to-car on I-95. When they did not, many took to social media to vent their frustration,” the report said.

That was one of an array of communication breakdowns detailed in the report.

Virginia’s 511 system — which could have helped to convey the severity of conditions as problems were compounding Jan. 3 — stopped updating between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., according to the report. Meanwhile, interest in the site was surging, with tens of thousands of attempts to reach the 511 website that day.

Traffic Operations Center staff were feeding information into a system known as VaTraffic, which 511 relies on for data, but “the system updates did not include new inputs,” according to the report. It added that the “reported reason for the system failure was excessive load, which caused the system to crash.”

Local 911 dispatchers were flooded with calls from stranded motorists: A father trapped with an infant pleaded for help as his car ran out of gas. A woman worried because her diabetic husband hadn’t eaten in hours. A young woman was headed back to college in North Carolina, scared after a night alone. A 93-year-old man traveling to Florida got into a 39-hour odyssey through Virginia, lost on backcountry roads with a dwindling gas supply and dying cellphone battery.

According to the report, the storm resulted in 833 crashes and 819 disabled vehicles, leaving some drivers stranded for more than 24 hours.

VDOT had limited access to resources partly because of the pandemic, the report said. Contractors who provide snow removal for the agency had fewer staff members working because of the surging omicron variant. The report also found that some VDOT districts experienced shortages of field staff because of infections and exposure.

In other instances, roadway conditions prevented staff from reporting to work, while some employees were unavailable because of the holiday weekend.

Although VDOT and State Police have “a wealth of experience and demonstrate strong coordination and collaboration,” the report said, it concluded that their experiences in dealing with smaller incidents did not prepare them for the large-scale response needed Jan. 3.

The analysis recommended the state improve communications with the public and develop additional sources for communicating during an emergency. It also suggests the state provide crisis communications training to help craft messages that provide “clear direction and reassurance with empathy, and that encourage the public to act in a way that is helpful to the response.” The state should also analyze increased tractor trailer traffic on interstates and the effects on traffic flow to ensure adjustments can be made during snow removal, the report said.

Greater awareness of the incident across the state would have allowed VDOT and State Police to respond sooner, according to the report, including blocking ramps leading to the highway and “calling in additional towing resources, sending snowplows against traffic, and pulling cars to nearby commuter lots to reduce towing cycle times.”

Valentine, the former transportation secretary, told The Post in January that she received a call from the state’s commissioner of highways at 4:52 a.m. on Jan. 4 indicating I-95 was impassable. She said she then got word to Northam through his chief of staff. The highway formally closed shortly after, at 5:15 a.m.

“There was a breakdown on 95,” Valentine said in an interview in January.