That would raise the required average fuel efficiency of new cars and light trucks to 49 miles per gallon in model year 2026, up from about 39 miles per gallon each year under the Trump rules, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the changes before a formal announcement Friday.

Biden administration officials said the changes marked a milestone in efforts to reduce emissions. The standards are one of the most important tools for cutting greenhouse gases, with the transportation sector the biggest source of such emissions in the United States.

Some environmental advocates said the administration needed to go further to meet its own climate goals, while oil-producing states, led by Texas, are seeking to overturn a companion rule issued by the Environmental Protection Agency in December. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the EPA share responsibility for overseeing the standards, and both agencies were required act for them to take effect.

With gas prices soaring and oil markets beset by uncertainty and events in Ukraine, administration officials have emphasized the savings Americans will see at the pump in coming years because of Friday’s rule. Americans buying new vehicles purchased through 2030 will spend about $192 billion less on gas because of the rule, according to the administration.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Steven Cliff, deputy administrator of NHTSA, were scheduled to speak at the department’s headquarters Friday to detail the changes.

The rule will be accompanied by voluminous backup documentation, including cost-benefit and environmental-impact analyses that show the complexities of reducing emissions from gas-powered vehicles even as the auto industry pledges to sharply increase its sales of electric vehicles.

The 49 mile-per gallon average required under NHTSA’s rule is slightly higher than what the agency proposed in August. That figure is based on laboratory testing and overstates performance in the real world, according to the EPA.

The two agency rules are largely in line with each other, although they are not identical.