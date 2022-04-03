The van’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The juvenile van passenger was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Police said the department’s major crash unit is investigating and that it was too early to say whether speed or alcohol were involved in the collision. “We’re still investigating the exact cause,” said spokeswoman Alaina Gertz.
The D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said one victim had been trapped in the incident and that a hazardous materials unit was called to manage a minor spill of a substance being carried in the utility van.