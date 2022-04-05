D.C. road closures for Cherry Blossom Parade and Sakura Matsuri festival

D.C. police announced road closures for the Sakura Matsuri Japanese street festival this weekend and the Cherry Blossom Parade on Saturday, and encouraged commuters to seek alternate routes.
- Southeast-Southwest Freeway (access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramp)
- Constitution Avenue from 14th Street NW to 23rd Street NW
- Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge) — all traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395
- Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge HOV) — all traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395
- 17th Street from New York Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 18th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 19th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue NW
