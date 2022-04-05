D.C. road closures for Cherry Blossom Parade and Sakura Matsuri festival

D.C. police announced road closures for the Sakura Matsuri Japanese street festival this weekend and the Cherry Blossom Parade on Saturday, and encouraged commuters to seek alternate routes.

For the Sakura Matsuri festival, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW