D.C. road closures for Cherry Blossom Parade and Sakura Matsuri festival

By Justin Wm. Moyer
Today at 1:31 p.m. EDT
Blooming cherry trees, as seen from the Washington Monument on March 24. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

D.C. police announced road closures for the Sakura Matsuri Japanese street festival this weekend and the Cherry Blossom Parade on Saturday, and encouraged commuters to seek alternate routes.

For the Sakura Matsuri festival, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW
  • Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW
  • 4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • 6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW

For the Cherry Blossom Parade, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday from approximately 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

  • Southeast-Southwest Freeway (access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramp)
  • Constitution Avenue from 14th Street NW to 23rd Street NW
  • Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge) — all traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395
  • Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge HOV) — all traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395
  • 17th Street from New York Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
  • 18th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 19th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
  • Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue NW

