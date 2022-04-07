Metro train operators lack refresher training, audit finds

Metro train operators and supervisors work in an atmosphere where rules are ignored and training is not emphasized, according to an audit released Thursday by Metrorail’s regulatory agency. Parts of the rail system “have a culture that accepts noncompliance with written operational rules, instructions, and manuals,” the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission wrote in an almost 60-page report reviewing Metro’s rail operators, station managers, rail supervisors, training instructors and quality assurance personnel and practices.

The audit found that Metrorail does not familiarize employees with rail lines, terminals or yards before assigning them to areas. The safety commission said Metro did not train operators to operate all the types of rail cars in Metro’s fleet, and that it failed to meet its own operational refresher training and recertification requirements.

Metrorail lacks written procedures for terminal supervisors, and it has not established a training program for managers on rail safety, the audit said. Training instructors aren’t effectively supervised, the audit stated, citing cases in which outdated versions of Metrorail’s rulebooks were distributed despite up-to-date hard copies being available. The system’s office of rail transportation also does not have specific instructions on how to remove personnel from service if quality-assurance or quality-control checks uncover problems.

In all, the safety commission, which was created by Congress in 2017 to monitor Metrorail safety after a series of mishaps and calamities that included the death of a passenger seven years ago on a stalled train that had filled with smoke, cited Metro for 14 issues that required corrective action plans within 30 days. The commission also made three safety-related recommendations.

“This audit demonstrates a number of areas where Metrorail is not meeting its own written requirements, does not have adequate procedures, processes or requirements, or does not have adequate training, coordination and supervision,” the report said.

The audit is the latest to allege that Metro suffers from a culture in which safety and procedures are too often ignored. In September, Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld ordered the transit system to adopt more stringent safety standards to increase worker protections after reviewing instances in which trains had come too close to track workers, violating Metro’s safety protocols.

Metro’s safety culture has been under intense scrutiny since the fall of 2000 when a safety commission audit of the transit system’s Rail Operations Control Center, or ROCC, described it as being a “toxic workplace.” The scathing audit, which drew rebukes from the region’s U.S. senators and led to a restructuring of ROCC leadership, cited instances of bullying and racial and sexual harassment, as well as willful ignoring of safety policies and poor morale in the workplace that contributed to staffing shortages, overworked employees and conditions that threatened passenger safety.

The transit system said it has been working over the past several months to change that internal and external perception, drawing up new safety manuals, standards and training courses that include the use of computer simulations that put train operators through various emergency scenarios.

Positive developments auditors documented within Metro included the restoration of some training classes, good communication between superintendents, improved visibility and monitoring of riders entering and exiting trains due to the installment of CCTV surveillance cameras, improved tracking of documents, bulletins and orders, and better responsiveness by training supervisors toward student feedback.

“Metro is proud of the progress made in implementing our Safety Management System and looks forward to continued enhancements to our Safety Risk Management and Voluntary Safety Reporting Programs throughout the organization,” Metro spokeswoman Kristie Swink Benson said in a statement. “Additional efforts to develop programs which improve training and quality assurance are underway, and Metro will review these efforts in consultation with the [safety commission].”

The audit also found that Metrorail needed to better keep track of its safety equipment and make sure it’s calibrated properly. Some equipment, the audit said, such as electrical safety gloves inspectors spotted, may have been in use past an effective date.

“Supervisors stated they did not know the gloves had calibration dates,” the report said.

The audit also found instances in which a common safety practice, such as using handbrakes when parking trains in rail yards to ensure they don’t roll, was not regularly followed.

“Metrorail personnel interviewed for this audit described Metrorail’s approach as focused on getting a job done, even if contrary to rules and procedures,” the audit said. “The interlocking operator stated it was simply habit not to ensure handbrakes are applied.”

In another example, the safety commission said, station managers said they regularly recover cellphones that fall on the track with a grabber tool without asking the ROCC to stop trains from approaching. The request for the stoppage or “foul time” is required by Metrorail’s protection rules.

The safety commission said Metro needed to improve its tracking of hazards that are identified to make sure they’re dealt with. The rail system also needs to provide more familiarization training for workers so they know the areas and lines in which they work.

“Initial train operator training includes only short visits to each yard and line, and there is no required additional or refresher training,” the audit said. “Personnel interviewed for this audit expressed sentiments such as the ‘railroad is the same no matter where you go’ or ‘the line is the line.’ ”

