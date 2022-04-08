Two ‘unruly passengers’ may face more than $160,000 in fines

The Federal Aviation Administration announced record-breaking fines Friday in two cases involving airline passengers who allegedly behaved so badly that they had to be physically restrained by flight crews. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the first instance, a woman traveling on an American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte fell in the aisle and threatened to hurt the flight attendant who offered to help her up. The woman then allegedly pushed the flight attendant aside and attempted to open the cabin door. Two flight attendants tried to restrain the woman, who then reportedly hit one of them in the head. The woman was eventually restrained using flex cuffs, but then spit, head-butted, bit and attempted to kick the flight crew and other passengers, the FAA said.

She potentially faces an $81,950 fine.

A second woman, traveling on a Delta Air Lines flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta, allegedly attempted to hug and kiss the passenger seated next to her, then left her seat and tried to exit the flight, the FAA said. She also allegedly bit another passenger multiple times and had to be physically restrained.

She potentially faces a $77,272 fine.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made an appearance Friday on “The View” TV show and reminded the public that the agency has no tolerance for bad behavior.

“It’s one thing to be grumpy on a flight ... It’s another thing to endanger flight crews and to endanger fellow passengers,” he tells #TheView. pic.twitter.com/kMGaR8BTka — The View (@TheView) April 8, 2022

“It’s one thing to be grumpy on a flight. I feel that way sometimes when a flight is delayed,” he said. “But it’s another thing to endanger flight crew and endanger fellow passengers.”

While “air rage” has been a problem in past years, the number of reported incidents soared during the coronavirus pandemic, with reports of crew members being hospitalized with broken bones after alleged onboard attacks. In one incident, a Southwest flight attendant was allegedly attacked by a passenger after she told the woman to fasten her seat belt and wear her mask properly.

The two fines are part of the approximately $2 million that have been proposed since Jan. 1, 2022, the agency said. The passengers who are cited by the FAA have 30 days to respond to the allegations after receiving a letter from the agency. The FAA does not identify people who face proposed civil penalties. However, the agency also can refer cases to the U.S. Department of Justice for further action.

The FAA said that while the number of reported incidents has decreased by 60 percent, the issue remains a serious concern.

Last year, the FAA received nearly 6,000 reports of unruly behavior and began investigations into more than 1,100 cases. The Department of Justice also has pledged to prioritize investigations of crimes aboard planes. Even so, such behavior has continued.

Individual airlines maintain lists of passengers who are barred from traveling, but the lists are not shared among carriers. That has led to complaints that passengers who misbehave during one flight can simply fly on another.

On Thursday, three Democratic lawmakers sought to close that loophole, introducing a bill that would place passengers who cause flight disruptions on a “no-fly” list that would bar them from air travel. Travelers also could lose access to special travel programs, such as TSA’s PreCheck program and U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Global Entry program.

