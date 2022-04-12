Staffing shortage improving at Metro’s rail control center

A staffing shortage that had controllers in Metro’s Rail Operations Control Center (ROCC) working as many as seven days in a row, contributing to what an audit called a “toxic workplace,” has improved significantly, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission reported on Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The ROCC has been under close scrutiny since the fall of 2020, when the safety commission, a regulatory agency Congress created to monitor Metrorail, issued a scathing audit of working conditions at the central nerve center for the 91-station rail center. The 50-page audit cited instances of bullying and racial and sexual harassment, as well as willful ignoring of safety policies and poor morale in the workplace that was both a cause and a result of staffing problems.

Over the span of a year, the audit said, the ROCC had lost 13 controllers or controller students out of about 38, an attrition rate of 27 percent. In response, Metro restructured ROCC leadership while it began work on several fronts to transform the culture. Metro leaders drew up new safety manuals, standards and training courses that include the use of computer simulations that put train operators through various emergency scenarios.

They also put an emphasis on hiring and training.

Safety Commission Chief Executive David L. Mayer called the recruitment and retention efforts a “success story” on Tuesday during the monthly meeting of the safety commission’s commissioners.

“As a direct result of that work and Metro’s hard work, they have significantly staffed up in the control center and have certified and trained quite a number of additional controllers,” Mayer said.

The ROCC has 50 certified rail traffic controllers, Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said.

“Metro has been making progress implementing the corrective actions in the ROCC with several [corrective action plans] being closed this year,” Ly said in a statement. “We recognize that cultural transformation is neither swift nor simple to execute and remain committed to continued improvements in the ROCC.”

Also on Tuesday, the safety commission said it had yet to receive a plan from Metro on how the agency proposed to put about 60 percent of its rail car fleet back into service. The transit agency has been operating Metrorail with a shortage of trains since mid-October, when the safety commission suspended Metro’s most advanced and latest model of rail cars, the 7000 series.

All 748 of the agency’s 7000-series cars were pulled from service after a National Transportation Safety Board derailment investigation uncovered a defect that pushes wheels of some cars outward, making trains less steady on the track. The defect had been spotted nearly 50 times since 2017, but did not become a safety concern until a Blue Line train slipped off the tracks repeatedly on Oct. 12 near Arlington Cemetery.

The train shortage has forced Metro to operate reduced service with longer than normal waits, frustrating riders at a time when offices are reopening and old routines are resuming after two years in the pandemic.

The slow-progressing defect does not affect all cars; it appears randomly, popping up only after use. Federal investigators have yet to determine the cause, but Metro engineers have said they believe multiple factors are responsible. The safety commission will permit Metro to put the cars back into service, provided they submit a plan to do so safely.

Metro announced in January that it would not file a plan until at least sometime this month as the agency works to install and test wayside inspection stations, which are machines embedded in or near the track to take automated wheel gauge measurements. The machines are used in the railroad industry, but have not been used by subways, according to Metro and the safety commission.

Safety commission Chief Operating Officer Sharmila Samarasinghe said the commission is involved in the wayside system installation and testing process.

“Experts are involved in various activities and work sessions geared towards ensuring that the technical capabilities and the features of the system are fully understood, are valid and are able to repeatedly provide accurate measurements,” she said.

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said a representative for the company that builds the wayside inspection systems has been on-site assisting with installation.

“We are following an iterative process, working in step with the [safety commission] to ensure alignment on our efforts to restore the 7000-series fleet to service,” she said. “We are incorporating feedback from the [safety commission] into the next iteration of these documents and plan to submit the full package for formal approval in the coming weeks.”

