Federal judge voids mask mandate for airplanes, in other transportation settings

A federal judge in Florida on Monday voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and in other transportation settings.
The Biden administration has faced growing pressure to lift the mask requirement for air travel and public transit. Earlier this month, Republican leaders on the House and Senate transportation committees reiterated their call for President Biden to “rescind or decline to extend the mask mandate.”
In late March, 21 mostly Republican-led states sued the government, seeking to immediately end the mask requirement.
Last month, executives from 10 airlines, including American, United and Delta, sent a letter to Biden urging him to end pandemic-related travel policies, including the mask mandate.
The ruling comes as airlines are seeing a surge in spring travel — one the industry anticipates will extend through the summer and beyond. Transportation Security Administration officials have reported an increase in the number of people screened at airport checkpoints, with many days routinely topping the 2 million mark, as they had before the pandemic.
This story will be updated.
