Metro drops mask mandate after 700 days, and unease follows

After 700 consecutive days of being required to board Metro trains and buses with faces masked, some riders approached the mandate’s disappearance Tuesday with unease — while others breathed uncovered sighs of relief. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I’m a germaphobe,” Desha Quarles, 34, said through a black hospital mask as she waited for a Green Line train at the Georgia Avenue-Petworth station. “I’m not too comfortable with it. I’m going to keep my mask on as much as I can. I don’t like this.”

Twenty yards away, Steven Truett wore white ear buds and no mask as he waited for the same train. He said he didn’t mind the mandate but felt more comfortable now that it was gone.

“It’s carried on for coming up on two years at this point,” said Truett, 27, who works in real estate. “We moved up here from North Carolina, where [a masking requirement] wasn’t generally accepted. We didn’t really have too much of an issue when everything started, and I don’t have an issue now with it. It’s just more of a convenience thing, for sure.”

A federal judge’s ruling Monday meant that public transit — which in many cities, counties and states was the last major setting to require face coverings — no longer fell under a federal order requiring all passengers on subways, passenger trains, public buses, taxis and ride-share services to wear masks.

But a handful of major transit systems, including the New York subway and the rail-transit and commuter-rail systems of the San Francisco Bay area, kept their masking orders in place. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it was required to follow a March 2 New York State Department of Health order that called covid a “substantial public health concern” and had stated that changes in federal guidelines would not supersede it.

Metro made the decision to lift its own requirement, first set by its Pandemic Task Force nearly two years ago after General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld consulted with the task force’s chair, agency spokeswoman Kristie Swink Benson said in a statement. The task force includes Metro’s chief health and safety experts, as well as the Metro Transit Police chief and other department heads.

“Our mask mandate has been based on federal guidance,” Wiedefeld said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds, but masks will be optional on Metro property until further notice.”

At bus stops and train platforms across the Washington region Tuesday, at least two-thirds of riders could be seen wearing masks on most cars on the Green, Red and Blue lines.

Some said they did not know the mandate had been lifted; others said they planned to wear a mask regardless of any policy.

Metro first recommended that its riders wear masks early in the pandemic, before it became an official policy in mid-May of 2020, mirroring laws set by the District and neighboring jurisdictions. The requirement fell under the federal order when it took effect Feb. 2, 2021. That order had been set to expire this month, before the TSA extended it last week to May 3.

After the judge’s ruling Monday, Metro initially said it would wait for guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It then lifted the order Monday evening.

Metro had long held a tenuous stance with its masking policy.

The policy was implemented soon after high-profile incidents in Philadelphia and New York that involved physical confrontations between maskless passengers and transit officers. Wiedefeld had said he hoped to avoid such clashes when he decided early on that Metro’s rule would not be strictly enforced.

Metro said it counted on riders to feel obligated to wear masks for themselves and the “community.” Metro Transit Police could intervene, but officers were given masks to carry to defuse tense situations. The stance was criticized by many riders, and the policy became the source of many of Metro’s complaints, which only grew as time went on.

In mid-August, Metro said its social media channels had received 55 comments about masks in the previous three months. As of Tuesday, the transit agency said it had received 161 complaints about masks or the mandate this year.

Officials from the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents most Metro workers, said bus operators fielded the brunt of complaints. While Metro instructed drivers not to enforce the policy in any way, union leaders said that abdicated responsibility, leaving bus operators to police their buses at the request of other passengers or over concerns for their own health.

Leaders of the ATU, North America’s largest guild for transportation workers, said they felt torn over the nullification of the federal order, which had also helped protect bus operators from the coronavirus.

“While many transit agencies have lifted the mask mandate, not all have done so, and the CDC still recommends wearing masks on public transit and indoor settings to stop the spread of COVID,” ATU International President John Costa said in a statement. “We can also not ignore the fact that the mask mandate required our members to deal with unruly passengers who refused to comply with the mandate as we continue to urge transit agencies to protect our members on the job.”

Scott Bogren, president of the Community Transportation Association of America, which represents the nation’s smaller transit agencies, said many of his member agencies felt the federal mandate put an unfair glare on them in their communities, which dropped their masking requirements for the general population several months ago. The mandate also made it harder for them to find drivers, Bogren said, at a time when the industry is suffering from a driver shortage.

Tourists, including groups of children and families who were huddled together on platforms staring at Metrorail maps, were among those not wearing masks Tuesday. Some said they came from areas that haven’t had mask requirements in months.

Robert Chiang, however, hailed from Sunnyvale, Calif., where a mandate requiring masks indoors in public areas was lifted March 2 by Santa Clara County. Chiang had been in the District for seven days while on vacation visiting the Smithsonian museums. It was the first time he had visited the nation’s capital in 40 years, he said, and Metro’s mask requirement had been no trouble.

Around his face Tuesday was a heavy-duty round mask that he had brought from his supply at home. He said he would continue to wear one.

“Just out of safety,” he said, as he was about to exit L’Enfant Plaza station on the way to see the monuments at the National Mall. “And because I had no other place to put it.”

In New York, which was coming off a week after the worst shooting in the city’s subway in 40 years, subway riders took the continuation of the mask requirement in stride.

Baruch Herzfeld, 50, who lives in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, said there were far more serious issues to contend with on the subway than its ongoing mask requirement.

“I’m not scared of covid, but I can understand why there are people for it and people that’s against it,” Herzfeld said. “You know, it’s certainly aggravating and annoying to wear a mask all the time, but then there are some people that are extra sensitive. …

“If somebody asks me to put on a mask, I’ll put on a mask. I’m not angry about it. I want to be a good citizen. So if the government tells me to put on the mask, I put on the mask.”

