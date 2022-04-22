In D.C., masks are still required in taxis, ride-share vehicles

Placeholder while article actions load

Taxi and ride-share drivers, as well as their passengers, must continue to wear masks in the District, officials announced this week, despite a federal judge’s order that ended the mandate nationwide. District officials did not elaborate Friday on questions regarding the decision to keep the mandate in place for taxis and ride-sharing vehicles even as it has been dropped for other transportation modes and hubs. The Metro system, the region’s airports and Amtrak, where masks are optional, are operated by independent agencies.

The city’s Department of For-Hire Vehicles noted in a statement that even with the end of the federal mandate, local jurisdictions still can enforce masking rules.

Nationwide, a patchwork response initially followed federal Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle’s ruling striking down the requirement, as the mask requirement continued to be enforced on a few transportation modes, but not most others. By week’s end, however, many of those earlier discrepancies were resolved with masks no longer being required in the vast majority of the country.

The Department of Justice announced this week it would appeal the judge’s decision. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

New York City appeared to be the only major city that has kept the mandate in place for most travelers, including through John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports.

Masks are still required in all taxis and for-hire vehicles. — NYC TLC (@nyctaxi) April 19, 2022

The Biden administration had extended the federal mask mandate — which required people to wear masks in transportation settings, including at airports, on airplanes and when riding buses and subways — multiple times since it first was put into place in early 2021. Administration officials had hoped the most recent extension through May 3 would give CDC experts time to determine the implications of the fast-moving BA. 2 variant’s spread.

But those plans were upended by Mizelle, who ruled Monday the CDC exceeded its legal authority.

Uber and Lyft, which announced that masks would be optional for drivers and passengers, said they would follow local rules regarding masking.

“For the time being, our in-ride health safety guidelines — including the mask requirement — remain in effect in Washington D.C.,” Lyft said in an emailed statement.

In cities where masks are still required, Uber customers will received a prompt reminding them ahead of their trip, the company said.

