Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for loaded gun in bag at airport checkpoint

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was cited Tuesday for having a loaded gun at a security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, police said, the second time he has violated rules that prohibit traveling with firearms in carry-on bags. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cawthorn was cited for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, then released, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities took possession of the gun, which police said is standard procedure.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the incident occurred about 9 a.m., when a TSA officer spotted the gun in a bag. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Cawthorn stated that the firearm was his and that Cawthorn was cooperative with officers.

…at a security screening checkpoint. Responding CMPD officers identified the owner of the bag containing the firearm as David Madison Cawthorn DOB: 08/01/1995. Mr. Cawthorn stated that the firearm was his and he was cooperative with the CMPD officers. (2/5) — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 26, 2022

A police report indicates officers recovered a Staccato C2, firearm magazine and 9mm rounds of ammunition. The gun was loaded, according to two people with knowledge of the incident.

Cawthorn’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The incident is the second time in recent months Cawthorn was found with a gun at an airport checkpoint. A gun was taken by Asheville Regional Airport police after it was found in a bag at a security checkpoint in February 2021, according to the Asheville Citizen Times.

The TSA fine for a second offense can reach $13,900, although any fine in Cawthorn’s case couldn’t immediately be determined.

TSA rules prohibit passengers from carrying firearms unless they are secured in a hard and locked case and placed in checked baggage. Individuals must also inform the airline that they are traveling with a firearm.

Cawthorn earlier this year was charged for the second time with driving with a revoked license, an offense that carries a maximum $200 fine or 20 days in jail. He faces a May 6 court date in that case.

Eugene Scott contributed to this report.

