D.C. street closures for the Race for Hope 5K on Sunday

The Race for Hope 5K will be held Sunday in D.C. Parking restrictions will begin early Sunday. The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to a D.C. police traffic advisory:
- Third Street between Constitution Avenue NW and D Street SW
- Independence Avenue between Third Street and Seventh Street SW
- Constitution Avenue between Third Street and Seventh Street NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue between Third Street and Ninth Street NW
- Fourth Street between Independence Avenue and D Street SW
- D Street between Fourth Street and Third Street SW
