The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gridlock

D.C. street closures for the Race for Hope 5K on Sunday

By Alisa Tang
Today at 2:29 p.m. EDT
By Alisa Tang
Today at 2:29 p.m. EDT
Loading...
Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

The Race for Hope 5K will be held Sunday in D.C. Parking restrictions will begin early Sunday. The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to a D.C. police traffic advisory:

Get the full experience.Choose your plan
  • 13th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between Ninth Street and 14th Street NW
  • 12th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue NW
  • 11th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • 10th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue NW

These streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

  • Third Street between Constitution Avenue NW and D Street SW
  • Independence Avenue between Third Street and Seventh Street SW
  • Constitution Avenue between Third Street and Seventh Street NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between Third Street and Ninth Street NW
  • Fourth Street between Independence Avenue and D Street SW
  • D Street between Fourth Street and Third Street SW
Loading...