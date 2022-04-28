Car-free Beach Drive extended through Labor Day as study continues

Placeholder while article actions load

The National Park Service said a nearly three-mile stretch of Beach Drive running through Rock Creek Park will remain car-free this summer as the agency continues an environmental review and weighs the long-term status of the scenic road. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The closure to vehicles was slated to be lifted Saturday but has been extended to Sept. 5 to “ensure that we maintain recreational opportunities … through Labor Day,” a Park Service statement said. “The NPS will continue to limit drivers’ access to this section of Beach Drive until a final determination is made.”

Part of the northern section of Beach Drive was closed to cars on weekdays starting in April 2020, near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Before that, it was closed to vehicles on weekends and holidays. The extension of the vehicle closure was first reported by DCist.

The Park Service has been considering environmental effects and weighing public comments as it decides whether to make the closure permanent, revert to the weekend-only setup or find some other plan. The agency said it expects its environmental assessment to be ready for public review this summer.

The closures start at Broad Branch Road NW and also cover an area near the Maryland border. The car-free stretches are separated by areas for drivers to cross through the park or reach picnic areas.

The vehicle-less section of Beach Drive has become a popular destination for bike riders, joggers and families with children and dogs. The D.C. Council and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) have called for making the closure permanent.

The closed area includes Boulder Bridge, which was built at the turn of the 20th century in a scenic area once frequented by President Theodore Roosevelt. Those who live nearby have voiced a range of opinions, with some supporting the closure and others opposed. Some who commute by car have objected, although others who get to work by bicycle have praised the closure.

The Park Service previously said 5,500 to 8,000 cars a day would drive the closed stretch. The Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway, the main commuter thoroughfare through the park, remains open and averaged about 50,000 vehicles daily before the pandemic, according to the Park Service.

