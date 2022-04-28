The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gridlock

D.C. street closures for the 5K Purple Stride walk and run Saturday

By Alisa Tang
Today at 3:00 p.m. EDT
The U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)
The Purple Stride 5K walk and run for pancreatic cancer will be Saturday in D.C. Motorists can expect parking restrictions, and the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a D.C. police traffic advisory:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street NW
  • 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5:30 a.m. to noon Saturday:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to Ninth Street NW
  • 12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • 10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

These streets will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue from Ninth Street to Third Street NW
  • Ninth Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
  • Seventh Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
  • Sixth Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
  • Fourth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW
  • Third Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street SW
  • Sixth Street from Independence Avenue to D Street SW
  • Independence Avenue from Seventh to Third streets SW
  • Fourth Street from E Street to Independence Avenue SW
