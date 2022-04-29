D.C. Circulator strike possible next week amid contract negotiations

Placeholder while article actions load

D.C. Circulator bus drivers seeking wage increases and improved working conditions could go on strike as early as next week, District and union officials said Friday. The District Department of Transportation said in a statement that such a move would “severely limit and/or interrupt” service on the privately run bus system, which carried more than 5.5 million passengers in 2019 before the pandemic.

“My mom catches the Circulator. My grandmother takes the Circulator. Nobody wants to go on strike, because it’s going to inconvenience thousands of people,” said Circulator driver William “Smokey” Jackson, 31.

But, Jackson said, if a strike proves the only way to draw the attention of city officials and exert pressure on executives from transit provider RATP Dev, then he and most of his colleagues have indicated they will take that step.

In a statement, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents the operators, said the company had “repeatedly insulted our members with unserious lowball offers,” including increasing top pay by 6 percent over three years. The most experienced Circulator drivers are paid less than Metrobus drivers, the union said, adding that its workers’ salaries are also out of sync with other local transit agencies.

Regarding questions of pay disparities, German Vigil, a spokesman for DDOT, which hired RATP Dev to run the bus service, said that “we’re letting the company make that decision.” Vigil added that “it’s up to the company to ensure” they pay salaries that provide “pathways to the middle class.”

While union officials are calling on the city to pressure the operator to boost wages, Vigil said, “they have to negotiate. Our hope is they come to a mutual agreement. We hope that they can find a middle ground so services aren’t interrupted.”

RATP Dev USA, whose parent company is based in France, declined through a spokesman to answer questions Friday. It said in a statement that a strike or work stoppage “could result in a loss of transit services.”

Earlier this month, the two sides agreed to a 30-day contract extension, which expires Saturday. The company said at the time that it “will continue to negotiate in good faith.”

“This whole thing could be resolved if the company put real money on the table and started bargaining in good faith,” said Brian Wivell, a spokesman for ATU Local 689.

Wivell said workers would not go on strike this weekend, adding that it “doesn’t really make sense for a transit union to strike on a Sunday.”

After nearly four years driving a red Circulator bus, Jackson has seen his pay rise from $18 an hour to just under $23. He said he is blessed to have a landlord who has not raised his rent to market levels. “If I had kids, I’d be in trouble,” he said.

Jackson said drivers are concerned about being overworked and managing split shifts, where some are expected to start their day behind the wheel, go off the clock for hours, then resume driving into the night. “I like to describe it as moderately paid indentured servitude,” Jackson said.

The company has praised its workers, saying on its website that while bus operators “may not be traditional D.C. attractions, they are clearly RATP Dev USA’s national treasures!”

