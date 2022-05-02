D.C. Circulator drivers plan strike Tuesday, likely disrupting commutes

Placeholder while article actions load

Getting a D.C. Circulator ride may take longer on Tuesday, when bus drivers plan to strike to protest what they say are unfair wages and poor working conditions. Union officials said late Monday that bus operators will walk off the job starting Tuesday because of “a lack of progress in contract talks” with RATP Dev USA, the company that operates the six-route system for D.C.'s Department of Transportation.

“RATP Dev left us with no other options but to walk off the job,” said Raymond Jackson, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents more than 150 Circulator drivers. “We encourage commuters to seek other forms of public transportation throughout the city.”

The workers intend to strike until an agreement is reached, the union said.

RATP Dev and the union have been negotiating a new contract since March, and approved a 30-day contract extension that expired Saturday. Labor leaders said the company hasn’t responded to worker demands for better working conditions and salaries.

Advertisement

On Friday, RATP Dev said in a statement that a strike or work stoppage “could result in a loss of transit services.” After receiving notice from the union Monday about the plan to strike, the company called the action “disappointing” and said it intends to “continue bargaining in good faith” when negotiations resume Wednesday.

RATP Dev said it has offered a contract that includes increases to 401(k) matches, adds an additional medical plan, makes Juneteenth a paid holiday and includes “better wages.” But ATU Local 689 said in a statement the company’s offer “failed to adequately address years of underpayment and inflation” and “threatened to substitute our members with subcontractors, eliminated workers’ federal rights under the Family & Medical Leave Act, and proposed undermining the concept of progressive discipline.”

Circulator drivers and the union have for years lobbied the city to bring the Circulator system in-house and eliminate the contractor system, which they say has resulted in fewer benefits and lower wages. Circulator drivers have historically been among the lowest-paid public transit operators in the Washington region, a wage gap that creates turnover and a disparity that troubles labor and religious leaders pushing for parity.

Advertisement

Last week, ATU Local 689 said the company had “repeatedly insulted our members with unserious lowball offers,” including increasing top pay by 6 percent over three years. The most experienced Circulator drivers are paid less than Metrobus drivers, the union said, adding that its workers’ salaries are also out of sync with other local transit agencies.

“This company will only realize the true value of its workforce when they don’t show up to work,” Jackson said. “RATP Dev can’t drive these buses.”

DDOT on Friday warned that a potential strike would “severely limit and/or interrupt” the bus operations. Circulator routes — which carried 5 million passengers annually before the pandemic — connect communities across the city to downtown and other destinations, such a Georgetown, Dupont Circle, Eastern Market and the Wharf.

Brian Wivell, a spokesman for ATU Local 689, said the union expects “a large impact on operations” Tuesday, adding that the company already was short-staffed.

GiftOutline Gift Article