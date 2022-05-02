Spirit Airlines rejects JetBlue’s buyout bid, citing concerns over federal approval

Placeholder while article actions load

The board of Spirit Airlines rejected a $3.6 billion takeover bid by rival JetBlue Airways on Monday, saying it would continue to pursue a merger with Frontier Airlines. The board concluded the JetBlue bid was not a better deal and could face difficulties getting approved by the Justice Department’s anti-trust division.

“The Board determined that the JetBlue proposal involves an unacceptable level of closing risk that would be assumed by Spirit stockholders,” Mac Gardner, Spirit’s board chairman, said in a statement. “We believe that our pending merger with Frontier will start an exciting new chapter for Spirit.”

The three airlines have been seeking a way to build a carrier that could better compete with the nation’s four biggest airlines, which dominate domestic air travel.

Frontier and Spirit announced their $6.6 billion merger plans in February. JetBlue then made its bid to buy Spirit.

But on Monday, Gardner wrote that even after reviewing an updated proposal made by JetBlue, Spirit’s leadership had concluded that continuing to pursue the Frontier merger was the better path forward. Gardner wrote that the prospects of rejection by federal authorities — centered on a proposed alliance between JetBlue and American Airlines — made the offer to risky to consider further.

“It imposes on our stockholders a degree of risk that no responsible board would accept,” he wrote. “Given this substantial completion risk, we believe JetBlue’s economic offer is illusory, and Spirit’s board has not found it necessary to consider it.”

JetBlue disclosed the revised offer Monday, but has not responded publicly to Spirit’s rejection. In announcing the updated bid, Robin Hayes, the chief executive of JetBlue, said it would, “deliver meaningful benefits for customers, superior value for shareholders of both airlines, and new opportunities for our combined crewmembers.”

“We have confidence that we can complete this transaction to bring more low fares and great service to more customers,” Hayes said in a statement.

The flurry of proposals comes as the airline industry continues its long recovery from the pandemic. Any merger would be the first since 2016, when Alaska Airlines began an acquisition Virgin America. The four largest carriers — United Airlines, American, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines — account for about 80 percent of the market.

