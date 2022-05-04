D.C. Circulator drivers strike for second day amid negotiations

Placeholder while article actions load

The District’s public bus system remained paralyzed for a second day Wednesday as D.C. Circulator drivers continue a strike over what they say are unfair wages and poor working conditions. Union and company leaders say they are back at the bargaining table to try to reach a deal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The union strike follows failed contract negotiations with RATP Dev USA, the company that operates the bus system for D.C.'s Department of Transportation. Union leaders and workers said they will continue the work stoppage until an agreement is reached.

“If the company is reasonable and wants to end this quickly, they’d reach a deal today,” said Brian Wivell, a spokesman for ATU Local 689, which represents the more than 150 drivers. “But that’s up to them.”

RATP Dev, which has managed the Circulator under a contract with the city since 2018, said in a statement late Tuesday that it was “optimistic that an agreement can be reached.”

Advertisement

“Together we have made progress on wages and other terms and will continue to work together starting [Wednesday] to end this work stoppage, put buses back on the road and put our employees back to work,” the statement said.

The strike has disrupted travel for bus riders who depend on the six-route system to get around. Although most have access to Metro bus and rail lines, many passengers have waited for Circulator buses that never showed, unaware of the strike.

Less than 5 percent of the system’s buses are on the road, while dozens are parked at its three garages.

Some commuters were still confused Wednesday about buses not showing up, taking to social media to call on the system to better communicate its status.

“It would be helpful to have signs by stops so we aren’t late to school, work, etc.,” one rider tweeted Wednesday.

Advertisement

At-Large D.C. Council member and mayoral candidate Robert C. White Jr. joined bus drivers on the picket line Tuesday evening, calling for better conditions and salaries for transit workers who he said were essential to keeping the city running during the pandemic.

“They had our backs all through the pandemic. It’s past time to support them in their demand for a dignified salary and benefits in line with other transit workers in DC,” White tweeted.

Requests for comment from Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), DDOT and some D.C. Council leaders were not answered Tuesday.

RATP Dev said it has offered a contract that increases 401(k) matches, adds an additional medical plan, makes Juneteenth a paid holiday and includes “better wages.” But ATU Local 689 says the company’s offer “failed to adequately address years of underpayment and inflation” and “threatened to substitute our members with subcontractors, eliminated workers’ federal rights under the Family & Medical Leave Act, and proposed undermining the concept of progressive discipline.”

Circulator drivers are asking for pay parity with other transit workers in the region, a 401(k) employer contribution similar to what D.C. government workers receive, without the requirement that employees match it, and better working conditions.

Negotiations are expected to resume Wednesday. If no deal is reached, the next negotiating date is in two weeks.

GiftOutline Gift Article