D.C. Circulator tentative agreement reached, could end drivers’ strike

A bus drivers union and the operator of D.C. Circulator have reached a tentative agreement that if approved Thursday could bring back normal bus service as early as Friday and avert a days-long stoppage of Circulator.
RATP Dev said in a statement that if its offer is ratified, Circulator service will resume normal operations Friday.
The six-route bus system has been paralyzed since drivers walked off the job Tuesday to demand better wages and working conditions in their labor contract. The strike, expected to continue until a contract is ratified, followed unsuccessful negotiations with RATP Dev since March. RATP Dev manages and operates the system under contract with the District Department of Transportation.
Transit riders across the city this week have been left to wait for buses that never showed, and many have complained about a lack of communication about the status of the bus operations from D.C. Circulator and the city.
Circulator drivers are asking for pay parity with other transit workers in the region, a 401(k) employer contribution similar to what D.C. government workers receive, without the requirement that employees match it, and better working conditions.
Brian Wivell, a spokesman for ATU Local 689, which represents the more than 150 drivers, said early Thursday that a “huge amount of progress” was made overnight at the bargaining table. He said the union membership will vote on the proposal at a 4 p.m. meeting.
“We’re still on strike until new contract is ratified,” he said.
