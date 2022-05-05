Five Orange Line stations to close this weekend ahead of construction

Five Orange Line stations will close during the next two weekends to prepare for a major overhaul of the stations’ platforms and other structures starting at the end of the month.
The overhaul, which will close the same stations — New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue — and stop service between Stadium-Armory in D.C. and New Carrollton in Maryland, stretches from May 28 to Sept. 5.
The weekend closures are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday and May 15 and May 16. The Greenbelt station in Maryland will also close May 15 and May 16 for unrelated track work, Metro said.
Over the next two weekends, construction workers plan to finish demolishing and replacing mezzanine tile at the Orange Line stations, complete crack repairs, install platform shoring and install safety handrails around the platform canopies, Metro said. Crews will also pour concrete at several bridges on the Orange Line segment to prepare for repairs during the summer project.
Transit officials said they will operate free shuttle buses at the closed stations to serve as bridges to and from open Metro stations.
“The free shuttle buses offered on the Orange Line will replicate the service customers can expect to see this summer during weekdays,” Metro said in a statement.
During this period, Metro said, the Blue and Silver lines will not run between Stadium-Armory and Benning Road. Shuttle buses will serve as a replacement.
