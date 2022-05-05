TSA catches man with 23 weapons in carry-on at National Airport

Placeholder while article actions load

An Alexandria man was caught with 23 weapons in his carry-on bag as he tried to pass through a security checkpoint Wednesday at Reagan National Airport, officials said. Among the items confiscated were several knives, including scalpels, a dagger and throwing knives. The Virginia man also was carrying brass knuckles and a switchblade, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The man, who was not identified by the TSA, was cited by airport police. It is not known whether the man knew the items were prohibited.

Wednesday’s discovery is not the first time a traveler has been caught with an unusual collection of prohibited items. In the past, TSA officers have stopped travelers carrying machetes and a chain saw in their carry-ons.

“When passengers have prohibited items among their carry-on items, it slows down the screening process,” John Busch, TSA’s federal security director at National Airport, said in a statement. “Travelers play a role in the efficiency of checkpoint screening by knowing what should and should not be packed in a carry-on bag.”

TSA officials said the man would have been able to travel with the items if they had been in a checked bag, the agency said.

Wednesday’s incident comes as the TSA has been dealing with a significant increase in the number of travelers bringing guns to airport checkpoints. TSA officers discovered nearly 6,000 firearms at airport checkpoints last year, the most in agency history. In February, House lawmakers held a hearing to explore why the number of firearms has been increasing.

Last month, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, (R-N.C.) was cited for carrying a loaded gun at a TSA checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport — the second time TSA officers had stopped the congressman for carrying a firearm in recent months. After the incident, Democratic leaders on congressional panels that oversee TSA wrote a letter to the agency’s administrator, David Pekoske, seeking answers about its handling of such incidents and urging stiffer penalties for repeat offenders.

Busch said anyone with questions about what items can be brought in carry-on bags can inquire via Twitter at @askTSA, by sending a message to TSA’s social media team through Facebook Messenger, or by going to www.tsa.gov and looking for the “Can I bring?” feature on the homepage.

