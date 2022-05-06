Biden nominates David Pekoske for second term as TSA administrator

President Biden will nominate David Pekoske for a second five-year term as administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, the White House announced Friday.
In a message to TSA employees on Friday, Pekoske said it was an honor to be nominated to serve a second term and pledged to continue to support the agency’s employees.
“If confirmed by the Senate for a second five-year term, we will continue to work tirelessly to improve employee recognition and pay, fostering a diverse and inclusive TSA culture, and pursuing innovative approaches to respond to emerging threats,” Pekoske wrote. “My top priority as Administrator has been and will always be supporting our incredible workforce.”
Since its creation more than 20 years ago, TSA has struggled with high turnover and low morale among its workers. Inspector general’s reports have been critical of its work overseeing security at the nation’s airports.
Pekoske has made employee retention a priority and has worked to create a more diverse workforce. He also has been tapped several times to lead the Department of Homeland Security on a temporary basis.
News of his nomination won praise from industry executives.
“We are deeply grateful to David Pekoske for his willingness to continue serving the country and urge swift approval of his nomination to a second five-year term leading the dedicated individuals at the Transportation Security Administration," Todd Hauptli, president and chief executive of the American Association of Airport Executives, said in a statement.
Pekoske holds a master’s of business administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a master’s of public administration from Columbia University and a bachelor of science degree from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
