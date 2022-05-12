FAA revokes licenses of pilots involved in plane-swapping stunt

Placeholder while article actions load

The Federal Aviation Administration has withdrawn the pilot licenses of a pair of daredevils who attempted a midair leap between each others’ planes last month and is proposing to fine one of them almost $5,000 for going ahead with the stunt after officials told him not to do it. One of the two planes crashed into an Arizona desert.

Red Bull, which backed the effort, nevertheless hailed the incident as at least a partial success, publishing an account highlighting that nobody was hurt — “the most important outcome.”

The FAA sees it differently.

In letters this week to pilots Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington, the agency said they had violated safety rules and acted in a way that was “careless or reckless so as to endanger the life or property of another.”

“Your egregious and intentional actions indicate that you presently lack the degree of care, judgment, and responsibility required of a certificate holder,” an FAA lawyer wrote (a pilot license is formally called an “airman certificate”). “Thus, your actions as described above clearly reflect a lack of qualifications necessary for airman certification.”

Aikins, who in an Instagram post took responsibility for the failed stunt, could not be reached for comment. Farrington declined to comment.

The two longtime pilots and skydivers planned to fly a pair of Cessna 182s over Arizona and then swap between them as they descended. Aikins asked the FAA for an exemption from normal safety rules that generally prohibit pilots from leaving the controls. The agency denied the request, but he decided to go ahead, anyway.

Aikins was able to complete his jump to the other plane and take control, but the plane he left entered a spin and Farrington had to parachute to safety.

“I mean, we proved that it was possible,” Aikins said in the account published by Red Bull. “We’re pushing boundaries out here and what’s great is I jumped from one [plane], I got in the other one, we landed, I landed safely. Andy landed safely under a parachute. The plane landed under a parachute. All of our safety protocols worked.”

The FAA concluded that Aikins had violated three air-safety rules and proposed a $4,932 fine.

