Amtrak, MARC trains resume after ‘trespasser incident’ in Maryland

At about 1:55 p.m., the passenger rail service tweeted that travel between Baltimore and New Carrolton was “temporarily stopped.” Amtrak trains were holding in Baltimore, Washington or New Carrollton.

At least three trains on MARC’s Penn Line also were canceled while others were delayed, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. Penn Line service was suspended between the Odenton and Bowie stations because of police activity, according to MARC.