The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gridlock

Amtrak, MARC trains resume after ‘trespasser incident’ in Maryland

By
Today at 3:10 p.m. EDT|Updated today at 3:31 p.m. EDT
The Amtrak logo is seen on a train at Union Station last month in Washington. Train traffic was stopped Friday afternoon along the Northeast Corridor during a police investigation. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP)
Placeholder while article actions load

Amtrak trains resumed service Friday after a “trespasser incident" caused a service suspension for more than an hour.

At about 1:55 p.m., the passenger rail service tweeted that travel between Baltimore and New Carrolton was “temporarily stopped.” Amtrak trains were holding in Baltimore, Washington or New Carrollton.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

At least three trains on MARC’s Penn Line also were canceled while others were delayed, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. Penn Line service was suspended between the Odenton and Bowie stations because of police activity, according to MARC.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in a statement that tracks were “partially reopened” at 3:10 p.m. and that Amtrak officials are working with local authorities to investigate the incident.

This story will be updated.

Loading...