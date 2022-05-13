Amtrak, MARC trains resume after ‘trespasser incident’ in Maryland

Amtrak trains resumed service Friday after a “trespasser incident" caused a service suspension for more than an hour.
Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in a statement that tracks were “partially reopened” at 3:10 p.m. and that Amtrak officials are working with local authorities to investigate the incident.
SERVICE ALERT: Due to a trespasser incident, all rail travel between Baltimore (BAL) and New Carrolton (NCR) is temporarily stopped. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) May 13, 2022
This story will be updated.
