Latest Metro setback on driver recertification draws ire

Metro’s lapses in getting more than 200 train operators recertified has local officials questioning the transit agency’s management amid a seven-month train shortage and a new self-inflicted setback that pulled operators out of service. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Monday she is disappointed in Metro’s inability to provide the region with reliable transit service at a time when many people are resuming social activities, returning to workplaces and coming to the city for spring and summer vacations. She tweeted that she supports funding that boosts Metro safety and capacity, but said the latest obstacle stems from a “management problem.”

“It has been disappointing to residents, workers, and visitors that, as D.C. has reopened, Metro has not been able to deliver the level of service we expect and deserve,” Bowser said. “This latest setback is frustrating for everyone who relies on Metro.”

Last night, our region received more disappointing news about upcoming Metrorail service.



I have advocated for WMATA to have the necessary funding to improve the system’s safety, reliability, and capacity. But this is not a funding issue; it is a management problem. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) May 16, 2022

Metro on Sunday announced it was pulling 72 train operators from work to provide retraining and testing as part of a required recertification process the agency lost track of during the pandemic. They are operators who have been without recertification the longest — since at least May 2021 — out of about 250 operators found to be out of compliance, Metro said.

The transit agency said it had granted waivers or extensions for recertification in 2020 because the pandemic made classroom training unavailable. The issuance of waivers should have ended later that year, said Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly.

She said no “checks and balances” were in place to make sure waivers didn’t extend beyond 30 days.

Recertification, which includes refresher courses with supervised testing in rail yards and on the mainline, will continue for three or four months until the lapsed operators are up to date on training. The sudden removal of operators will result in an shortage, Metro said.

Waits on the Green and Yellow line increased by five minutes to 20 minutes on Monday, and extra trains that had been used to fill in for breakdowns or to increase frequencies during busy periods might not be available this month.

The lapses were discovered by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, an independent agency created by Congress in 2017 to oversee safety after years of repeated safety failures. U.S. Rep. Gerry Connelly (D-Va.) said in a statement he was grateful for the commission’s work.

“Train operators are fundamental to Metro safety,” said Connolly, chairman of a House subcommittee that requires Metro to provide Congress with periodic performance and safety updates. “Training lapses for operators are deadly serious. This is yet another preventable service and safety setback for Metro caused by letting a safety issue languish.”

Some of the safety commission’s findings were included in an audit last month. In follow-up investigations in recent weeks, the commission learned that Metro had stopped refresher training courses, commission spokesman Max Smith said.

Metro has a history of not providing operators with adequate and regular refresher training.

The safety commission’s April audit said Metro was cited as early as 2015 for not having a consistent recertification program. That year, a Federal Transit Administration safety management inspection identified problems that included train operator recertifications “not occurring as scheduled.”

In 2016, the Tri-State Oversight Committee, an agency that preceded the safety commission, found Metro “was no longer providing annual refresher training to train operators, train operators were signing off on rule changes without fully comprehending them, that a one-day 7000 Series rail car familiarization course was insufficient, and that training personnel did not get sufficient lead time to develop training curricula for new [Metro] initiatives as they were not included in the process from the beginning.”

There are no more adjectives left to describe the mismanagement of @wmata. Having to remove your own operators because of a failure to have them recertify as required demonstrates an inability to undertake even basic functions. — Marc Korman (@mkorman) May 16, 2022

“There are no more adjectives left to describe the mismanagement of [Metro],” Maryland Del. Marc Korman (D-Montgomery County) tweeted Sunday night. “Having to remove your own operators because of a failure to have them recertify as required demonstrates an inability to undertake even basic functions.”

Korman called for the removal of the person who leads the department responsible for keeping training up to date.

Metro’s staffing woes come on top of a train shortage that began in October, when Metrorail’s regulatory agency suspended the agency’s 7000-series trains — about 60 percent of its fleet — after a defect was found in the model during a National Transportation Safety Board investigation into a Blue Line derailment. The defect causes car wheels to shift outward, making trains unstable.

Metro is looking at how to restore the trains through a regular inspection process that would check for the slow-progressing defect on a daily basis. The safety commission, which gave the order to pull the cars from service, will allow the cars back if it determines the agency’s proposal will not put riders in danger.

Metro officials have said they hope to begin incorporating the suspended cars this summer but Metro has yet to submit paperwork to the safety commission for approval. The absence of the late-model series cars has forced Metro to rely on its older stock, some of which are about 40 years old and nearing retirement.

The lack of available cars has created lengthy waits and more frequent delays at a time when the transit agency is hoping to recover riders lost during the pandemic, which has shrunk fare revenue. Starting next year, $2.4 billion in federal coronavirus aid that Metro had been using to fill budget holes will start to run out.

If the transit agency is unable to recruit more riders, Metro will probably face severe service cuts unless it gets additional funding from its jurisdictions, the federal government or voters through a referendum. Bowser on Monday called on Metro to investigate the certification lapses.

“We expect that [Metro] will provide the public with a full understanding of how this happened and how they will prevent it from happening again in the future,” she tweeted.

