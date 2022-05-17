Deaths on U.S. roads soared to 16-year high in 2021

Placeholder while article actions load

Road deaths soared more than 10 percent last year, compared with a year earlier, reaching 42,915, according to estimates released Tuesday by federal transportation officials. It was the highest number of fatalities nationwide since 2005. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also reported that it was the largest annual percentage increase in the history of its Fatality Analysis Reporting System, which began in 1975.

The agency said fatal multi-vehicle crashes and crashes on urban roads were up 16 percent. Fatalities among senior citizens jumped 14 percent. Deaths involving at least one large truck soared 13 percent, as did pedestrian fatalities. Deaths of bicyclists were up 5 percent, as were fatal crashes involving speeding and alcohol. Driving overall was up 11 percent.

“We will redouble our safety efforts, and we need everyone — state and local governments, safety advocates, automakers, and drivers — to join us,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator Steven Cliff said in a statement. “All of our lives depend on it.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this week pointed to billions in new spending from the infrastructure law meant to address what he called “a national crisis of fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways.”

“These tragedies are preventable,” Buttigieg said in a statement this week.

Federal transportation officials said a new Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, created under the infrastructure law President Biden signed in November, is designed help local governments track and address dangerous road trends. The program, which will provide $1 billion in grants this year, emphasizes safety projects that will protect pedestrians, bicyclists and other road users, in addition to car and truck drivers.

The program is part of a broader federal roadway safety strategy, known as a Safe System Approach, that seeks to slow drivers and better account for the inevitability of human mistakes on the road.

“Examples include physically separating people traveling at different speeds, providing dedicated times for different users to move through a space, and alerting users to hazards and other road users,” according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Federal officials said driving increased significantly in 2021, with preliminary data from the Federal Highway Administration showing that the distance traveled by cars and trucks “increased by about 325 billion miles, or about 11.2%, as compared to 2020.”

Federal estimates showed there were 1.33 fatalities per 100 million miles traveled, down slightly from 1.34 fatalities in 2020.

“While the fatality rate continued to rise in the first quarter, it declined in the other three quarters of 2021, compared to 2020,” according to NHTSA.

