Gridlock

Crash closes southbound lanes of Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel

By
May 18, 2022 at 5:42 a.m. EDT
(iStock)
An overnight crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel.

Officials said the lanes are closed near Route 197 in Prince George’s County. Drivers should expect an “extended closure,” transportation officials said. No exact time was given as to when the parkway would reopen.

The northbound side is open.

No details were immediately available on the crash. It was not known whether anyone was seriously hurt.

