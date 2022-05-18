Crash closes southbound lanes of Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel

An overnight crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel.
No details were immediately available on the crash. It was not known whether anyone was seriously hurt.
Crash with Injury. MD-295 SB past MD-197. Prince George's County, MD. All lanes remain blocked from overnight incident. Traffic is diverted to MD-197. Delays are building. Extended closure expected. Northbound lanes open.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) May 18, 2022
