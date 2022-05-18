Dulles Toll Road users could see rate increase to pay for Silver Line

Placeholder while article actions load

Dulles Toll Road users could see tolls rise to $6 starting in January under a proposal being considered by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors. Drivers who exit the road now pay $4.75 — $3.25 at the main toll plaza and $1.50 at a ramp. Under the new proposal, rates would increase by $1.25, rising 75 cents at the main toll plaza and 50 cents at off-ramps. It would be the first rate increase since 2019.

The additional revenue would be used to pay for construction of the $5.8 billion Silver Line rail project. Though Fairfax and Loudoun counties and MWAA are contributing to the project, toll road users are paying nearly half the cost of the rail extension.

The second phase of the project, which will include a stop at Dulles International Airport and extend service into Loudoun County, is expected to open this year. The rail line’s first phase, with four stops in Tysons and one in Reston, opened in 2014.

MWAA took responsibility for overseeing construction of the Silver Line extension from the state in 2006. As part of the deal, which officials said would save money and speed construction, MWAA also assumed control of the Dulles Toll Road and was given authority to raise tolls on the 14-mile stretch. The Metro line is the first not built by the transit agency, and instead was constructed by a private contractor hired by MWAA.

At least two lawsuits have challenged using the toll money for the 23.1-mile Silver Line, but none has succeeded in blocking the funding plan. In addition to funding the Silver Line, tolls also are used to maintain the road.

MWAA officials have scheduled two public hearings in July on the proposed rate increase. In addition, there will be a 30-day comment period for the public to weigh in.

The board is expected to vote on the plan in November.

MWAA increased tolls five times between 2010 and 2014 as the costs of building the Silver Line grew. Those toll increases slowed after Virginia officials contributed $150 million to the rail project.

Airports authority officials said that beginning in 2023, toll road users can expect tolls to rise at the same rate — 75 cents at the main toll plaza and 50 cents at all off-ramps — every five years, except in 2033, when they would increase by $1.50. Though the schedule calls for tolls to increase through 2048, when rates for a single trip would rise to $12.50, it’s also possible that increases could end in 2033, when most one-way trips would cost $8.75, depending on MWAA’s ability to pay back its debt.

Airport officials on Tuesday also announced they would rename the terminals and gates at Reagan National Airport. Terminals will be identified using numbers, rather than their current letters.

Terminal A will become Terminal 1. Terminals B and C will become Terminal 2. Gates, which now include numbers, will be identified with numbers and letters. For example, Gates 1 though 9 in the current Terminal A will be A1 or A9. Gates in the new concourse that opened last year will be designated E46 through E59.

Airport officials said the goal is to make it easier for travelers to navigate the airport. The change will take place around June 4, when they begin to install new signs.

