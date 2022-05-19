Metro requests reinstatement of some suspended rail cars after seven-month train shortage

Placeholder while article actions load

A seven-month train shortage that has brought lengthy waits for commuters is closer to ending after Metro asked its oversight agency Thursday to reinstate some of the rail cars that were pulled from service in October because of a safety defect. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Transit officials submitted a plan to the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission on restoring a limited number of 7000-series cars, inspecting them daily before they began carrying passengers. The daily screening would use digital tools to measure the distance between wheels on an axle to ensure the wheels aren’t showing sign of the defect by migrating outward, the safety commission said in a statement.

The commission approved Metro’s plan, paving the way for riders to see the agency’s most advanced cars back in service.

The announcement is a welcome milestone amid what has become Metro’s worst crisis in years. The agency’s 7000 series makes up 60 percent of its fleet, while their removal under an order of the safety commission has flummoxed business and elected leaders who had looked to Metro to play a key role in helping the region recover from the pandemic.

Metro, too, hoped to capitalize on a return to in-person work, as a rise in telework has reduced rail ridership to one-third of pre-pandemic levels.

Metro’s request Thursday to its oversight panel comes after a week of turmoil for the transit agency.

On Sunday, Metro officials revealed they discovered a training lapse involving about 250 train operators — nearly half the workers in that position — who had not gone through a recertification process Metro requires every two years. Metro said it lost track after allowing waivers during the pandemic, then failed to put time limits on those waivers. The discovery forced Metro to pull 72 operators who were most delinquent, creating a staffing shortage that increased wait times.

The announcement led to criticism from elected officials, including D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who said Metro’s lapses were part of a “management problem.” One day later, the Metro Board announced the immediate resignations of General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld, who had planned to retire on June 30, and Chief Operating Officer Joseph Leader.

Without the 7000 series, Metro’s most advanced and previously most reliable rail car, the transit agency has been forced to rely on older model cars — some 40 years old and nearing retirement — to cobble together enough trains to keep the Metrorail system operable.

The absence of the 7000-series cars brought about a 15 percent drop in ridership in November and December, as well as more delays and more breakdowns, according to a transit performance report. On-time rail performance fell from 91 percent to 71 percent because of the shortage, the report said.

Metro’s train troubles began Oct. 12, when a Blue Line train derailed outside the Arlington Cemetery station. No passengers were injured, but the incident caught the attention of the National Transportation Safety Board, which launched an investigation. Federal investigators found that wheels on one car had moved two inches apart, making the train unstable. Emergency inspections, interviews and a review of records uncovered the defect in several 7000-series cars — with nearly 50 cases since 2017.

The defect was known among some Metro officials, who sought replacements or refunds from manufacturer Kawasaki Rail under the cars’ warranty, but a Metro inspector general’s investigation found out the problems did not rise to the attention of Metro’s top officials or its safety department. Such mechanical problems are required to be reported to the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, an independent agency Congress created to oversee safety after a January 2015 fire filled a stalled Metro train with smoke, killing one passenger and sickening others.

On Oct. 17, the commission ordered all 748 of Metro’s 7000-series cars out of service until Metro filed a plan to operate the cars safely. Metro’s safety experts said the rail cars can be safely operated if rail car wheels are inspected regularly.

Metro in December received permission to put the cars back into service under a plan in which wheels would be measured daily. The suspension was reinstated two weeks later, when the commission found that Metro’s inspectors deviated from the transit agency’s own inspection process. Metro, meanwhile, voluntarily pulled the plug on the cars’ reinstatement because it said measuring the cars’ wheelsets manually on a daily basis was unfeasible because of the staffing and time it required.

In January, Metro officials said they would take at least three months to find the root causes of the defect and test ways to automate the wheel inspection process. Transit officials the next month said they planned to buy three automated wayside stations, or detection systems, used by large railroads to take wheel measurements.

Metro said Thursday it installed the first machine, which engineers are configuring and testing. The transit agency has also obtained digital measuring devices to manually check the distance between the wheels on an axle.

Metro investigators are conducting tests that look at vibration and wheel performance at various speeds and conditions to determine the defect’s cause.

“To date, the investigation has found no evidence of failures related to maintenance or manufacturing of the equipment,” transit officials said in a statement Thursday.

