Megabus rolls over on I-95 northeast of Baltimore, sending 15 to hospital

A Megabus rolled over near Baltimore as it was heading south Sunday morning on Interstate 95, sending 15 people to the hospital, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
Here is a brief summary of this morning's mass casualty response to Megabus rollover on I-95 near #Kingsville. 27 patients suffered minor injuries & 15 of those were transported. https://t.co/Ug08b2RLg4 EA pic.twitter.com/PbjoaP4XC2— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 22, 2022
Fire crews from Baltimore and Harford counties were called to the crash scene near Kingsville, northeast of Baltimore, at 6:55 a.m. Sunday, officials said. The bus was carrying 47 people, and 27 were hurt. Twelve of those injured didn’t go to the hospital.
Dan Rodriguez, a spokesman for Megabus, said the driver was among those who went to the hospital. He said the company was providing passengers transportation to their final destinations.
“Our top priority is the safety of customers and employees,” Rodriguez said. “As is customary with these events we will be doing a thorough review — but at this time do not have comment on the circumstances.”
Footage from television station WBAL showed two large cranes that had been driven alongside the bus to haul it upright later Sunday.
Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
#jmvfc8 is assisting Baltimore County with an bus accident on SI95 at mile marker 71.8. Multiple ambulances are enroute for multiple injured civilians.— Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) May 22, 2022
Only the fast lane is open at this time. pic.twitter.com/eGod1vo3jy
