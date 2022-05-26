After safety lapses, Metro board says transit agency is getting back on track

Placeholder while article actions load

Metro has recertified about 20 percent of its train operators who were found last week to be missing required testing and refresher training, a lapse that led to a leadership shake-up. Metro board members during a regular meeting Thursday talked of “lessons learned” after recent safety lapses, saying the agency under interim General Manager Andy Off already is providing the public with greater transparency and communication.

“The board’s been very concerned about what we’ve seen and certainly what occurred in several instances,” Board Member Matthew F. Letourneau said. “We’re paying close attention to what the [Washington Metrorail Safety Commission] is saying, and others, but you have really focused on those issues, particularly on the certification issue.”

The recertifications and Metro’s efforts this week to reincorporate its suspended 7000-series trains back into its fleet are welcome developments for the transit agency as it attempts to restore shaken public confidence after recurring safety lapses and charges of management failures. It culminated in the resignations of General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld and Chief Operating Officer Joseph Leader on May 16.

The recertification lapses affect 250 train operators, or about half of Metro’s employees in that position. The lapses occurred after the agency said it issued waivers during the pandemic, then didn’t keep track of the process. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) was among the public officials who said the lapse demonstrated a management problem at the agency. Wiedefeld and Leader resigned hours later.

The next day, Metro’s oversight agency, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, issued an order restricting the transit agency’s ability to turn track power on or off because of recurring procedural violations the commission said potentially threatened the lives of personnel who might be on or around the track.

The problems compounded a seven-month train shortage created by the safety commission’s October suspension of the 7000 series, which makes up 60 percent of Metro’s fleet. The rail cars were pulled from service after a federal investigation into a Blue Line derailment uncovered a defect on several cars that pushed wheels outward. The shortage has led to longer waits, frustrating riders who are heading back to work for the first time since the pandemic began.

Off, who was Metro’s senior vice president of capital projects, told board members that 45 operators have completed recertification. The agency is averaging more than five recertifications a day, Metro said.

Off told Metro board members Thursday that his priorities include getting all 748 of the 7000-series cars reinstated — a process the agency began last week when the safety commission approved Metro’s plan to return 64 to service. Off also cited the opening of the Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County, which has been delayed repeatedly since 2018.

“Our focus is going to be on getting our operations house in order, most notably addressing the issues that have been noted with train operator certification and power desk operations,” Off said. “And then also getting after the 7000 series return-to-service plan to better increase frequency on the system for our customers. And then get Silver Line Phase 2 across the finish line.”

Off said wait times have decreased as recertified train operators return to work. Meanwhile, rail ridership continues to rise, standing at nearly 40 percent of pre-pandemic levels — almost double a year ago, Off said.

Metro’s efforts to restore the 7000-series cars remain on target for this summer, he said.

Off will serve as interim general manager until newly hired Randy Clarke moves to D.C. later this summer to lead the agency. Clarke is finishing his job as chief executive of Austin’s public transit system.

Metro Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg praised Off for his efforts and said they demonstrated “lessons learned.”

“We hope that continues, and I’m sure it will under Mr. Clarke and yourself moving forward,” he said.

Other Metro Board members echoed Smedberg, saying the transit agency has moved in the right direction in recent days.

“This is a time of transition,” Metro board member Tracy Hadden Loh told Off. “And what I’ve learned so far from the briefings that we’ve received is that we can’t create a culture of safety with a culture of chaos or with strictly taking punitive measures and looking for people to punish.”

Smedberg announced at the meeting he plans to testify before a Maryland House subcommittee Wednesday to discuss “Metro’s oversight and governance.” Del. Marc Korman (D-Montgomery County) said in an email that Smedberg was asked to speak after Metro’s recent troubles.

