Five Orange Line stations closing until Labor Day for construction

Placeholder while article actions load

Five of Metro’s Orange Line stations will close, beginning Saturday, for more than three months for a train platform replacement project and station upgrades. The stations, east of the Stadium-Armory station in the District, are New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue. New Carrollton, Landover and Cheverly are the last of Metro’s 2½-year program to rebuild 20 outdoor platforms in the 91-station system that are worn out from decades of use and weather, according to the transit agency.

The Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue stations will undergo upgrades, while workers also will make bridge repairs at six locations along the Orange Line. The work includes installing fiber optic cables for radio communication and replacing track switches.

The new platforms are expected to include slip-resistant tiles, LED lighting, larger digital display screens, stainless-steel platform shelters with power outlets, and new surveillance cameras.

The project will stop service between the Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton stations in Maryland until Sept. 5.

Advertisement

Metro will provide free shuttle bus service between the closed stations to stations that are in service. Shuttle buses at all five closed stations will leave every 15 to 20 minutes. Parking at the closed stations will be free, the transit agency said.

Orange Line trains will operate on weekdays between Vienna and Stadium-Armory. MARC and Amtrak service at New Carrollton will not be affected.

On weekends, Metrorail will not run Orange, Blue and Silver line service between the Stadium-Armory, New Carrollton and Benning Road stations.

Orange Line trains will operate between Vienna and Ballston on weekends. Metro suggests that riders transfer to and from the Silver Line at Ballston to continue their trips.

Blue and Silver Line trains will operate between the stations of Largo Town Center and Benning Road; Stadium-Armory and Franconia-Springfield; and Stadium-Armory and Wiehle-Reston East.

Free shuttle service will be provided on weekends between the Benning Road and Stadium-Armory stations, as well as between the five closed Orange Line stations.

GiftOutline Gift Article