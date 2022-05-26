Rolling to Remember to bring D.C. street closures on Memorial Day weekend

Placeholder while article actions load

Thousands of motorcycles will be in the nation’s capital this weekend as part of an annual event to honor those killed in war and missing in action — an event that also is intended to bring awareness to issues affecting veterans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight D.C. police announced several street closures for the Rolling to Remember ride.

​Organizers say participants will begin to gather in a parking lot at RFK Stadium at 7 a.m. Sunday. The demonstration will begin at noon, with motorcycles leaving RFK, then circling much of the Mall before exiting the District via the 14th Street Bridge.

The event in recent years has replaced the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally that had been staged in Washington since 1988.

D.C. police said the following streets will be closed from about 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday:

• Eastbound Independence Avenue from 19th Street SE to the entrance to RFK Lot 8.

• East Capitol Street from 19th Street to 22nd Street SE.

• 22nd Street from C Street to Independence Avenue SE.

• Southeast Boulevard from Barney Circle to 11th Street SE.

Police said these streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from about 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday:

• The ramp to Maine Avenue from westbound Interstate 395 (all traffic must continue south toward Virginia).

• Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to Third Street NW.

• Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to Third Street SW.

• Third Street from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street SW.

• Fourth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to C Street SW.

• Sixth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Maryland Avenue SW.

• Seventh Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street SW.

• Ninth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW.

• The Ninth Street Tunnel.

• 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW.

• 12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW.

• 12th Street Tunnel.

• 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to D Street SW.

• Inbound 14th Street Bridge to Independence Avenue SW (no traffic north on 14th Street. Lanes to eastbound 395/695 will remain open.).

• 15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Maine Avenue SW.

• 17th Street from New York Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW.

• 18th Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW.

• 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW.

• 20th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW.

• 21st Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW.

• 23rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW.

• Inbound Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue NW.

• Inbound Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Ohio Drive SW.

• Southbound Potomac River Freeway to Ohio Drive SW (all traffic will be sent to Interstate 66).

• Maine Avenue from Seventh Street to 14th Street SW (local traffic only).

• 11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to M Street SE.

Police said these streets will be closed from about 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday:

• No traffic will be allowed to travel westbound on I-695 from I-295 (eastbound lanes will remain open).

• The ramp to westbound I-695 at 11th Street and K Street SE will be closed.

• The ramp to westbound I-695 at Third Street and Virginia Avenue SE will be closed.

• The ramp from northbound South Capitol Street to westbound I-395 will be closed.

• The ramp from southbound Third Street Tunnel to westbound I-395 will be closed.

