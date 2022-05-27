Metro releases detailed plan to return 7000-series cars to service

Placeholder while article actions load

Metro on Friday released a detailed document outlining the steps it will follow to return a small number of its troubled 7000-series rail cars to service this summer. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, the independent agency that oversees Metro’s rail system, has already approved the plan for a phased return that would include daily inspections of rail cars. The safety commission released a summary of the plan when it was approved May 19, but Metro hadn’t made the full document public until Friday.

Metro worked for months to develop the plan and win approval from safety regulators to return its newest series of rail cars to service. The cars, which make up 60 percent of Metro’s fleet, were pulled from the system in October after a federal investigation into a Blue Line derailment uncovered a defect on several cars that pushed wheels outward.

A subsequent train shortage forced Metro to significantly reduce service, just as riders were beginning to return to the system for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The document released Friday shows how Metro will return the rail cars in phases. During this first phase, Metro will returned up to eight 7000-series cars to service per day. The transit agency must seek approval from the safety commission if it wants to increase the number of cars moving back into the system.

Metro expects to bring back 64 rail cars — which would be eight, eight-car trains — back into service this summer. The transit agency said it has designated 248 acceptable cars that could be part of the initial phase, according to the document.

The cars will undergo daily inspections, but Metro eventually hopes to move to inspections every seven days.

Only cars with 350,000 miles or less as of May 17 will be among those that are returned to service in the initial phase, according to the plan.

“Metro reiterates its commitment for a safe return to service of the 7000-series rail car fleet,” the transit agency noted in the documents. “Metro understands the root cause of the wheel migration has not been identified and resolved and is wholly committed to the safe and reliable return to service of the 7000-series through carefully controlled operation of the vehicles within the specified criteria for the wheelsets.”

Metro officials have pledged to put in place procedures to ensure rail cars would not enter service without a thorough screening, explaining how train technicians would operate daily inspections. Metro also said it would collect data on the cars’ performance.

Phases 2 and 3 of the plan to return the 7000-series cars to service are still under development and would need the safety commission’s approval.

