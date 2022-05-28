Transit commission chairman offers advice for Metro’s funding problems

Placeholder while article actions load

Metro’s recent safety problems and leadership changes don’t obscure what lies ahead for the transit agency: Major funding issues and possible service cuts if ridership doesn’t dramatically improve. While there are signs of ridership increases, the agency is still a long way from closing a projected funding gap that transit officials previously estimated to be about a half-billion dollars before the award of a large federal grant.

Metro’s steep fare revenue decline began early in the pandemic, but the agency was saved by $2.4 billion in federal coronavirus relief money. That money, however, begins to run out next summer, when Metro’s new fiscal year begins. The agency is also bracing for a similar shortfall in its capital projects budget in the coming years, as Metro pays back bonds it issued to expedite maintenance and upgrades during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Michael Goldman, who represented Montgomery County on the Metro board for eight years until last summer, shared his ideas on how Metro can try to avoid service cuts. He now serves as chair of the Washington Suburban Transit Commission, which recently supported a proposal in which Maryland, D.C. and Virginia would increase their capital funding contributions to Metro by at least 3 percent each year.

Goldman spoke to The Washington Post about how Metro might navigate the next few years. Responses were lightly edited for clarity.

Q. The pandemic hurt all transit agencies, but what were the effects for Metro?

A. It really goes to the heart of the Metro business plan and the Metro model, which is essentially a system that was designed to transport federal workers from their homes in the suburbs downtown to federal office buildings. That provided the ridership base. It provided the revenue base through the [employer] travel benefits program. And it provided the revenue share in terms of the larger budget to make the Metro operation sustainable for these last 15 to 20 years. When you had that chunk of money representing maybe 45, 55 percent of the operating budget in passenger revenue, that was sort of the basis for Metro then being able to go to the jurisdictions to obtain the subsidy to cover the other half of the operating budget. Now, this has all probably been shot. Some new business plan and projections are going to have to be devised for Metro to survive going forward.

Advertisement

Q. Why does it seem like Metro is going to have a harder time to recover than many agencies?

A. The loss of commuters is a problem throughout the country. But I think the unique demographics in the Washington, D.C., area with the major employer being the federal government, and, second of all, a lot of the ridership being white-collar rather than in a city like New York or Chicago, where there’s a larger blue-collar percentage of the ridership, means that the impact of lower ridership levels is going to be, I believe, more greatly felt at Metro.

Q. What do the problems with the suspended 7000-series cars, which were found to have had a defect that triggered a seven-month investigation and shortage of rail cars, say about Metro?

A. I think it sort of pulled the band-aid off a number of long-term cultural problems that Metro has had that I noticed in my few years there. One is the kind of stove-piping where each unit or department sort of does its own thing and there is very little coordination. I think we see that here, where the operating people were treating this initially as a warranty problem, and really not bringing in the safety people and coordinating a response with them. They never really focused on it as being a major safety problem and a major concern for ridership at a very high level.

Q. So what are Metro’s options with this looming fiscal “cliff,” as you have called it?

Advertisement

A. What they can do first is to be honest with the jurisdictions and public and indeed, show them that this is coming. There’s probably three or four things that could be considered as a way to closing that hole. One, which is probably the more optimistic, is some kind of a regional sales tax, which would provide a good chunk of that money — essentially a new source of revenue. A second is obviously some increased subsidy directly from the jurisdictions, but I suspect that’s going to be a very hard road to be successful on, especially with the Virginia jurisdictions who essentially rely on a property tax base for their revenue.

The third area is to begin to look at where services can be — I don’t want to say cut — let’s be more prosaic and say augmented or refined or revised, to reflect the new realities of what the revenue stream would be. That might consist of taking a hard look at some of the long-haul commuter bus routes that probably have seen a big decrease in ridership. And I think that’s probably true of some of the shorter commuter routes from Northwest D.C. and the Virginia suburbs with the new federal government and employer acceptance of telework.

The other thing is to look at some of the Metrorail operations. I guess that comes down to looking at things like the service hours. How late do you want to go? What kind of service do you want to provide on weekends? What kind of service do you want to provide on the very expensive Silver Line addition, which at least in the last month that I was there, it was estimated to cost around $10 million a month or over $120 million a year. The key to Metro’s budget is personnel, and so you can reduce your operating expense if you’re reducing personnel, train operators and bus operators, and that’s where you get back to what level of service can you change.

Advertisement

Q. Will the 3 percent annual increase that Maryland and D.C. have proposed and Virginia is considering for annual capital budget contributions help Metro avoid its looming capital or construction budget hole?

A. It’s sort of the first drop in the bucket. A 3 percent increase annually is not going to cover the gap of a billion dollars, which will now come along in 2026 or 2027 when the dedicated funding from Maryland, D.C. and Virginia is exhausted as a source of backing up new bonding, and so I’m very concerned about that. I’m very concerned about it because even the current projections of Metro’s capital needs do not reflect the cost of a fully electric bus fleet now in Metro’s plans. The budget projections are based on bus-replacement numbers as though they were diesel or natural gas-type buses. It doesn’t reflect the added costs for an individual electric bus, nor does it reflect the cost for charging in the various bus garages.

I honestly don’t know how much of the budget reflects these new 8000-series rail cars that have been ordered from Hitachi. I see this as a major issue for Metro. The problem I see is that if you’re running a railroad or rail system, those reoccurring capital costs on the rails — on the electronic traffic control system, at the platforms — those costs are going to be there whether you’re running a system that’s 95 percent of pre-covid levels, in terms of ridership, or 60 or 70 percent.

Advertisement

Q. How do you sell the idea of a sales tax to voters who are frustrated with Metro service because of the train shortage, recurring safety lapses and charges from elected officials that Metro has a management problem?

A. You have to have the NTSB [National Transportation Safety Board] or the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission come up with a root-cause analysis of why the wheels were separating from the axle, even though it’s small amounts in millimeters or less than an inch. Then Metro has got to get out there and say, “Well, we now have an understanding of what went wrong. We’ve got a system to make those changes. We’re going to engage in a process of weekly or monthly or daily inspections or whatever level of inspection we’re going to provide to ensure that this is a safe system.” And it’s probably going to have to be an inspection-screening process that’s kind of overly safe in the beginning for the first year or two to demonstrate that there is this commitment to running a safe and reliable service. And above that, I guess you’re going to have — this is more an exercise in public relations and marketing — a campaign advertising with public officials attesting that they believe Metro’s on its way back, it’s a safe system and they’re going to ride Metro again.

GiftOutline Gift Article