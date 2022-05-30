Lane closure kicks off major work on Beltway widening in Virginia

Placeholder while article actions load

A rush-hour traffic lane will close permanently this week along a busy stretch of Interstate 495 in Virginia as major construction begins on the extension of the express lanes closer to Maryland. The northbound left-shoulder lane, which opens to all traffic during the morning and evening commutes, will close as early as Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. This marks the first major traffic shift in the corridor as part of the $600 million road project, just south of the American Legion Bridge.

Commuters and residents along the busy section of the Capital Beltway should prepare for an expanded construction zone after Memorial Day. The closure will likely worsen traffic backups during peak travel times. An average of 240,000 motorists travel daily on this section of the highway near the Virginia-Maryland line — one of the region’s biggest chokepoints.

The road-widening project will add nearly three miles to Virginia’s system of high-occupancy toll lanes. It will deliver the last leg of a tolling system on Northern Virginia’s portion of the Beltway and eventually link to Maryland’s proposed toll lanes on the Beltway and Interstate 270.

The work will widen the Beltway from the terminus of the 495 Express Lanes near the Dulles Toll Road interchange to the George Washington Memorial Parkway interchange near the American Legion Bridge. The 2½-mile stretch is expected to remain a work zone for more than three years.

When complete, four general-purpose lanes and two new express lanes will run in each direction of the Beltway along that stretch. Australian toll operator Transurban is funding the project and will manage the lanes under an agreement with the state.

VDOT spokeswoman Michelle Holland said the shoulder space is necessary to safely widen the Beltway and to reconstruct some bridges. She said drivers traveling in the work zone should be extra cautious and be prepared to encounter additional delays.

“Add extra travel time,” she said.

Early construction, including soil boring and surveying activities, began in the fall, but construction officially kicked off in March. With the new shift in traffic lanes, the project contractor will create a safe construction zone, ramping up the number of workers and equipment in the corridor after Memorial Day. The toll road expansion is expected to open in late 2025.

The 1½-mile left-shoulder lane, which opened in 2015, carries traffic from where the current 495 Express Lanes end to the George Washington Parkway. The shoulder lane has been open to all traffic from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. It was also used to expand road capacity during other periods of heavy congestion, such as after a crash.

Project officials said the shoulder lane closure will allow the contractor to create a safe work zone in the center of the highway. The southbound center shoulder will also close, and crews will begin to put up a temporary barrier to create the center workspace. In coming weeks, they will re-stripe and realign the general-purpose lanes to create additional space in the center of I-495, officials said.

That work will require lane closures, but will take place during off-peak hours to reduce impacts to traffic, project officials said.

“We are asking travelers to anticipate delays,” Transurban spokeswoman Tanya Sheres said. “Especially in the early days as traffic patterns adjust to the new realignment.”

Drivers will see more traffic alerts on message boards as the work intensifies.

Northern Virginia has more than 60 miles of toll lanes and is building an additional 35 miles. Transurban already operates the Beltway’s 14 miles of express lanes from McLean to Springfield in Virginia, as well as express lanes on Interstates 95 and 395 — an additional 39 miles. The Australia-based company is also building a 10-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes to Fredericksburg.

Maryland last year selected Transurban to develop high-occupancy toll lanes for the Capital Beltway and I-270. That project, along with a new American Legion Bridge that Maryland and Virginia agreed to build, will connect to the 495 Express Lanes.

