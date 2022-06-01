The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Crash closes eastbound I-66 in Fairfax County

Updated June 1, 2022 at 9:54 a.m. EDT|Published June 1, 2022 at 9:52 a.m. EDT
Crews work to clear a crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 on Wednesday in Fairfax County. (VDOT)
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 were closed Wednesday morning in Fairfax County because of a crash involving a truck.

The accident occurred about 9 a.m. near the VA-123 (Chain Bridge Road) interchange in the Oakton area. Backups extended about five miles to VA-286 (Fairfax County Parkway).

The story will be updated.

