The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gridlock

Northbound George Washington Parkway closed for crash investigation

By
June 2, 2022 at 6:38 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway were closed Thursday evening after a vehicle crash.

U.S. Park Police said traffic was being diverted to Spout Run Parkway during a crash investigation after a vehicle left the roadway before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Glebe Road. One southbound lane also was closed during the investigation.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Northbound traffic delays extended to near the Roosevelt Bridge.

Arlington Fire and EMS officials said one person was extricated from a vehicle and taken to a hospital.

Officials said significant delays will continue during the investigation, urging motorists to find alternate routes. Fairfax County fire officials also responded to the scene.

Loading...