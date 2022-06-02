Northbound George Washington Parkway closed for crash investigation

Northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway were closed Thursday evening after a vehicle crash.
Northbound traffic delays extended to near the Roosevelt Bridge.
Arlington Fire and EMS officials said one person was extricated from a vehicle and taken to a hospital.
Officials said significant delays will continue during the investigation, urging motorists to find alternate routes. Fairfax County fire officials also responded to the scene.
UPDATE: Crash w/ Injury. George Washington Memorial Parkway NB before VA-123 (Chain Bridge Road). Arlington County, VA. All NB lanes remain blocked. Traffic is diverted at Spout Run Parkway. 1 SB left lane is also blocked at the scene. Extended closure expected. Avoid the area.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 2, 2022
