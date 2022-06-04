The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Transportation

Man stabbed on Metrobus at Wisconsin Avenue intersection


June 4, 2022 at 6:43 p.m. EDT
A Metrobus is seen in 2020. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
A man was stabbed and seriously injured on a Metrobus on Friday afternoon following a “verbal altercation,” the transit agency said Saturday.

It “turned physical,” leading to the stabbing, Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said, adding that an investigation is ongoing. Police responded about 3:20 p.m. Friday to the incident on the 33 bus at Newark Street and Wisconsin Avenue NW, Metro said.

The victim was hospitalized and is stable, and the assailant has not been caught, Metro said.

