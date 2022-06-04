Man stabbed on Metrobus at Wisconsin Avenue intersection

A man was stabbed and seriously injured on a Metrobus on Friday afternoon following a “verbal altercation,” the transit agency said Saturday.
The victim was hospitalized and is stable, and the assailant has not been caught, Metro said.
