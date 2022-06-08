The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gridlock

Northbound lanes of George Washington Parkway closed

By
June 8, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. EDT
A crash has closed the northbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway near VA-123 in Northern Virginia, police said. (iStock) (iStock)
Placeholder while article actions load

The northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Northern Virginia are closed Wednesday morning after a crash.

Few details were immediately available.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Transportation officials said the crash happened near the exit for VA-123. No details were given about when the roadway would reopen. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Officials said at least one person was hurt but the extent of that person’s injuries was not immediately known.

Traffic was backed up for about one mile.

Loading...