Northbound lanes of George Washington Parkway closed

The northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Northern Virginia are closed Wednesday morning after a crash.
Officials said at least one person was hurt but the extent of that person’s injuries was not immediately known.
Traffic was backed up for about one mile.
Road Closure. George Washington Parkway NB past VA-123. Fairfax County, VA. All lanes are blocked. NB traffic is diverted to VA-123. Delays are appx 2.5 miles. 1 left SB lane blocked. 1 right SB lane open. Delays appx 1 mile.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 8, 2022
