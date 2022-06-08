Capital Beltway’s outer loop shut down in Maryland

The Capital Beltway’s outer loop in Maryland is closed Wednesday morning after a crash near Central Avenue.
This story will be updated.
Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic
Potomac bridge: Stalled federal loan increased the cost of river crossing
Infrastructure: Wider sidewalks, higher railings, new lighting planned for Roosevelt Bridge
Biking: If gas prices have you considering biking, this bike ambassador has advice
Beltway: Lane closure kicks off major work on Beltway widening in Virginia