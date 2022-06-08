The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Capital Beltway’s outer loop shut down in Maryland

By
June 8, 2022 at 6:11 a.m. EDT
Traffic backups on the Beltway's outer loop at Route 214 in Prince George's County after a crash. (Maryland Department of Transportation)
The Capital Beltway’s outer loop in Maryland is closed Wednesday morning after a crash near Central Avenue.

Few details were immediately available. Officials did not say when the highway would reopen but warned there would be an “extended closure.”

Delays are starting before Ritchie Marlboro Road, and traffic is being diverted in the area.

This story will be updated.

