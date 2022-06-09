Antitrust suit on American, JetBlue alliance can proceed, judge rules

Placeholder while article actions load

A judge ruled Thursday that an antitrust suit challenging an arrangement between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways that allows the carriers to sell the other’s seats on selected Northeast U.S. routes can move to trial. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a two-page decision, U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin in Massachusetts said the question of whether the alliance between the two carriers is likely to harm competition is a question for “trial, not the pending motion to dismiss.” Sorokin added that the argument was a matter “upon which the Court takes no position.”

A trial has been set for Sept. 26.

In seeking to have the case dismissed, American and JetBlue argued that the complaint filed in September by the Justice Department and attorneys general in six states and D.C. was “defective” because it “did not allege that the airlines’ alliance has harmed competition, rather that it “likely will harm competition” or is “likely to have” various harmful effects.

However, Sorokin wrote that the complaint “alleges — plausibly and in a manner that is neither conclusory nor threadbare — that the alliance at issue between American and JetBlue is likely to harm competition in the relevant markets, and that American and JetBlue control a significant share in an already concentrated market.”

The Justice Department had no comment on the ruling.

In a statement, American Airlines said: “We look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate the significant consumer benefits and increased competition enabled by the Northeast Alliance.”

JetBlue said the alliance continues to benefit consumers because it has created a third viable competitor in the Northeast, adding, “We are confident the court will rule in our favor after we present the facts this September.”

American and JetBlue announced the partnership in July 2020. In January 2021, shortly before the end of the Trump administration, officials at the Transportation Department allowed the deal to move forward as long as certain conditions were met. The alliance began operating the next month.

In September, the Justice Department, joined by attorneys general in Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District, sought to undo the agreement, alleging the partnership could harm customers by “significantly diminishing JetBlue’s incentive to compete with American elsewhere, further consolidating an already highly concentrated industry.”

Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report.

