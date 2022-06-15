Higher tolls, no more coins among changes for Dulles Toll Road users

Placeholder while article actions load

Dulles Toll Road users might not be able to pay with coins starting in 2023 as the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority begins work on a process to shift to all-electronic toll collection. Under the proposal, motorists would have three options to pay tolls: E-Z Pass, one of five mobile apps approved for use in Virginia or by having their license plate scanned, then receiving a monthly bill in the mail. Those who pay via app or license plate scan would pay a service fee in addition to the toll.

Mobile app fees would go to the company that manages the app. For the plate scans, MWAA is seeking authority for a service charge of $1.60 per transaction to cover administrative costs. Under Virginia law, the airports authority cannot charge more than what it costs to process the plate scans.

The Dulles Toll Road is the only highway in the Washington region that still allows users to pay in cash. For those who pay in cash, the Dulles Toll Road accepts only coins because exact change is required and the system cannot process paper bills. About 94 percent of users pay electronically, officials said.

MWAA officials say the shift to an all-electronic system will reduce emissions from vehicles idling at the toll plaza. The shift to all-electronic tolling, expected to take place in January, comes as MWAA is considering the first toll increase for Dulles Toll Road users since 2019. Money collected from tolls is being used to pay for construction of the Silver Line extension to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County.

Under the plan, tolls would rise to $6 from the $4.75 that most users pay when they drive through the main toll plaza and exit at a ramp.

Drivers who exit the road now pay $3.25 at the main toll plaza and $1.50 at a ramp. Under the proposal, rates would increase by $1.25, rising 75 cents at the main toll plaza and 50 cents at off-ramps.

The public will have 30 days to comment on the proposed changes beginning July 11. MWAA also has scheduled two hearings on the proposed toll increase and shift to all-electronic toll collection.

A virtual public hearing will be July 12 and an in-person public hearing has been scheduled for July 18. Officials also are asking for responses on other measures they say could help to reduce environmental effects, such as offering discounts for those who carpool or use the toll road during off-peak hours.

The board is expected to vote on the changes at their November board meeting.

