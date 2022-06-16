The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gridlock

A sinkhole is causing backups on I-270 in Gaithersburg area near I-370

By
Updated June 16, 2022 at 6:13 a.m. EDT|Published June 16, 2022 at 6:06 a.m. EDT
A view of traffic along I-270 in Montgomery County where a sinkhole near I-370 is expected to cause delays. (MD DOT)
Placeholder while article actions load

A large sinkhole on Interstate 270 is expected to cause traffic delays in Montgomery County. Transportation officials said it will take days to fix it.

They said the 25-foot wide sinkhole is on the southbound side of the highway near Interstate 370 in the Gaithersburg area. Early Thursday morning, two lanes of the highway were open and two were closed, officials said.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The cause of the sinkhole was not immediately clear.

On Twitter, Montgomery County police said road crews are on the scene and that it could take “until at least Monday” for the repairs to be done.

Loading...