A sinkhole is causing backups on I-270 in Gaithersburg area near I-370

A large sinkhole on Interstate 270 is expected to cause traffic delays in Montgomery County. Transportation officials said it will take days to fix it.
Emergency Roadwork. I-270 SB before I-370 (Ex 9). Montgomery County, MD. 2 left lanes open, 2 right lanes blocked. A large sinkhole blocks the right lane. Expect closure to last for a couple of days. No delays at this time.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 16, 2022
The cause of the sinkhole was not immediately clear.
On Twitter, Montgomery County police said road crews are on the scene and that it could take “until at least Monday” for the repairs to be done.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Major road damage has the right shoulder and two outside lanes of SB 270 shut down, before 370 until at least Monday, June 20. Road crews working to repair 25 foot wide hole. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays. #Roadclosure #MCPD #MCPNews pic.twitter.com/222Vgh7gyR— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) June 15, 2022
Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic
Air travel: Flying this summer? We want to hear about your experience.
Gas prices: Drivers adjust routines to cut costs as D.C. gas prices reach $5
Covid testing: U.S. to lift coronavirus testing requirement for flyers returning to the country
Transit: She rode 3 buses to school in the Bronx. Now she’s a top U.S. transit official.
Sea assaults: U.S. cadets suing shipping company, alleging rape and harassment at sea