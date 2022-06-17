Sinkhole on I-270 expected to take days to repair

Placeholder while article actions load

Maryland transportation officials are assessing damage after a sinkhole formed on Interstate 270 this week, saying Friday it’s unclear when two closed lanes will be restored. A damaged drainage pipe under the highway caused the 20-foot-wide hole to form Wednesday on the southbound lanes of the highway near Interstate 370 in the Gaithersburg area, prompting transportation officials to shut down the lanes. The 30-inch pipe made of corrugated metal was damaged near the right lane and shoulder of the highway, transportation officials said.

Crews spent much of Thursday clearing dense vegetation to find the end of the pipe. Transportation officials said there are several drainage pipes in the area.

Workers on Friday continued to assess damage using video equipment. State highway officials said until that assessment is complete, they couldn’t estimate how long repairs to the pipe and roadway could take.

“At this time we do not have a firm timetable of when the repair will be completed and the lanes open,” the Maryland State Highway Administration said in a statement. “Crews are actively working in the area.”

Ride On, Montgomery County’s transit system, made route changes as a result of the sinkhole and told riders the detours could be in effect for two weeks.

State highway officials are working with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation to adjust traffic signal timing on nearby Frederick Road — Maryland State Road 355 — which runs parallel to I-270, to help with the additional traffic expected to take the detour.

Officials said they also are using overhead signs to notify drivers of the project long before they approach the road work, including along both directions of Interstate 70 in Frederick County.

Early Thursday, delays due to the sinkhole extended about three miles, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program. About 190,000 vehicles use the section of the road daily where the hole formed, highway officials said.

“We are continuing to encourage motorists to leave extra travel time, use alternate routes or use mass transit,” the State Highway Administration said in its statement.

Ride On officials said Friday that six routes will use detours until the hole is repaired. They include routes 70, 71, 73, 78, 79 and 100.

Detours on routes 70, 71, 73, 78, 79, 100 due to sinkhole at I-270 and I-370. pic.twitter.com/di6jpteCOF — Ride On Bus (@RideOnMCT) June 17, 2022

