Maryland says it could curb environmental effects of Beltway, I-270 toll lanes

Fourteen miles of Maryland’s Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 could be widened with express toll lanes while causing less damage to nearby trees, waterways and parkland than previously believed, according to the state’s final environmental study of the proposal released Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Maryland transportation officials say they have made design changes to further reduce the toll lanes’ potential environmental effects. Those include narrower highway shoulders and more limited access for construction vehicles that would require 23 fewer acres of private and public land, 4,200 fewer linear feet of streams and 45 fewer acres of tree canopy, the project’s federally required final environmental impact statement (FEIS) showed.

The plan to expand two of the Washington region’s most congested highways is Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s signature traffic relief proposal. The express toll lanes would connect to those in Northern Virginia to form a regional network of lanes where motorists could buy their way out of congestion. However, the plan has sparked opposition among critics who say widening the highways would promote auto-dependent sprawl, give short shrift to expanding mass transit, and be unfair to lower-income motorists.

Some of the findings, which conclude a four-year study, also are likely to fuel opponents’ argument that the predicted traffic improvements wouldn’t be worth the environmental harm.

Similar to an earlier analysis, the latest study found that traffic would improve overall compared with no highway expansion. However, it would still often bog down in the regular lanes during the morning and afternoon commute periods, including in the peak direction during the evening rush on the Beltway’s inner loop and on northbound I-270. That’s because the widening wouldn’t address bottlenecks beyond where the lanes would end, where I-270 begins to taper north of I-370 and on the Beltway east of the I-270 spur, officials said.

The analysis also is likely to fuel calls for widening the northern part of I-270 — between I-370 and Frederick — before the lower section, as planned, because a wider lower section would create a bigger funnel where the highway eventually narrows to two lanes.

Jeff Folden, director on the project for the Maryland Department of Transportation, said the toll lanes would accommodate future traffic growth to keep the state’s Washington suburbs economically competitive and improve motorists’ quality of life.

“The system still needs to be addressed," Folden said, “but this is a very critical part of the system.”

The FEIS findings, outlined in 26,000 pages, are significant because Maryland will submit them to the Federal Highway Administration for approval, which is required for the project to receive federal funding. They also would form the basis of any court action that could delay construction. If the federal government approves the findings by issuing a “record of decision,” which project officials said they expect to occur later this summer, that would start a five-month clock for opponents to file any lawsuits on environmental grounds.

The Sierra Club’s Maryland chapter has said it plans to sue if the state doesn’t address what it has called numerous flaws in an earlier draft environmental analysis. Some local government entities also have hired law firms to scour the findings.

Any legal action would complicate Hogan’s (R) efforts to secure a 50-year contract for the project as part of a public-private partnership before leaving office in January. The state also is fighting a legal claim from a losing bid team alleging that the project’s first contract, to design the toll lanes, was awarded improperly.

Maryland transportation officials are aware of the risks of signing a multibillion-dollar contract on a megaproject amid pending litigation. A federal judge’s suspension of the Purple Line’s environmental approval during a lawsuit initially delayed the Maryland light-rail line’s construction and added costs. Other problems and cascading delays resulted in that construction project running 4 1/2 years behind schedule and $1.46 billion, or almost 75 percent, over budget.

Project officials say they are confident the toll lanes’ environmental analysis would withstand legal scrutiny, saying the FEIS responded to more than 5,000 public comments received during earlier stages of the study.

“We do feel confident in not just following the [legally required] process but going above and beyond and really incorporating public feedback and input into the project,” said Caryn Brookman, who led the state’s environmental study.

The latest findings followed two earlier studies — first a “draft” analysis and then a required supplemental study after Maryland officials decided last year to postpone indefinitely any widening of the Beltway east of the I-270 spur, the most controversial part of the proposal.

That change spared 34 homes and four businesses — all of those affected — and resulted in the most significant reductions to the amount of parkland, right of way, tree canopy and streams affected.

Maryland officials say the latest design also would spare a historical African American cemetery in Bethesda, where 27 “probable” or “possible” unmarked graves were found along the Beltway last year. It also would avoid all but about two-tenths of an acre of Plummers Island, the 120-year-old research site for the Washington Biologists’ Field Club, by moving piers for a new and wider American Legion Bridge. Project officials said they also would limit the area that construction vehicles would use to reach the bridge.

Maryland officials said traffic modeling in the study did not show backups where the toll lanes would end and merge into the regular lanes, as occurs daily on the Beltway’s inner loop at the Dulles Toll Road in Northern Virginia. Folden said he couldn’t comment on how the toll lane merge areas in Maryland would differ from those in Virginia.

Asked about criticism that the project wouldn’t significantly improve afternoon rush hour in the peak direction, Brookman said, “Travelers on most of the corridors will continue to experience faster and more reliable trips despite that continued congestion … The bottom line is travel speeds do improve significantly for most sections” of the highways.

The FEIS covers the first 14 miles of what Maryland officials have envisioned as toll lanes — two in each direction — eventually spanning most of the state’s portion of the Beltway and all of I-270, from the Beltway to I-70 in Frederick. The first section would connect with Virginia’s Beltway toll lanes on its side of the American Legion Bridge and end west of the exit for Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda. The toll lanes also would extend up I-270 to around I-370 and along the eastern part of the I-270 spur.

The 60-year-old American Legion Bridge would be replaced and expanded, including with a shared path for runners and cyclists. Planners also recently added a direct path connection between the bridge and the C&O Canal towpath below.

The highways’ regular lanes would be rebuilt and remain free. One of the toll lanes in the southern section of I-270 would be converted from a carpool lane. The configuration for toll lanes on 23 miles of I-270 north of I-370 to Frederick will be determined as part of a separate environmental study to begin next year, state officials said.

Project officials have received criticism that the highway expansion plan doesn’t account for the potentially long-term increase in telecommuting during the pandemic. However, Folden said highway traffic, particularly during rush hours, has almost fully rebounded from 2019 levels and will continue to worsen as the region grows.

Hogan has said the added highway capacity would come at “no net cost” to taxpayers because a private consortium would build the lanes, finance their construction and operate them in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue. The state has chosen Australian toll road operator Transurban and Australian investment bank Macquarie to design the lanes at up to $54 million of their own expense as part of a “predevelopment agreement.”

That team also has the right of first refusal on the 50-year contract to build, finance and operate the lanes. Folden said the timing of when MDOT would seek approval of the long-term contract and when construction could start will depend on when the Transurban team hires a lead construction contractor. Transurban officials previously have said they expect to do so this summer.

Most significantly, the state agreed as part of that “predevelopment agreement” to take the financial risk for the federal environmental approval. If the state cancels the project because of problems with that approval, it would have to reimburse the private team for up to $50 million of its design, engineering and other costs, according to an MDOT memo to the state’s Board of Public Works.

Maryland’s lanes — known as high-occupancy toll (HOT) lanes because they would be free for buses and vehicles with three or more occupants — would join more than 60 miles of HOT lanes in Northern Virginia. Toll rates would adjust with traffic congestion, increasing as needed to keep the lanes flowing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

