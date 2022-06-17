Downtown D.C. street closures for Something in the Water festival

Placeholder while article actions load

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street and Independence Avenue SW

Independence Avenue between 3rd Street and 4th Street SW

Eastbound Independence Avenue from 7th Street SW

Independence Avenue between 7th Street and 9th Street SW

Independence Avenue between 4th Street and 7th Street SW

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and C Street SW

6th Street between Independence Avenue and Virginia Avenue SW

7th Street between Constitution Avenue and D Street SW

Maryland Avenue between 7th Street and 6th Street SW

C Street between 7th Street and 9th Street SW

9th Street between Independence Avenue and C Street SW

Local-only traffic — including people who live, work in or need to access the area for business-related purposes — will be allowed on the following streets until 6 a.m. Tuesday:

Independence Avenue between 14th Street and 9th Street SW

4th Street between C Street and D Street SW

C Street between 4th Street and 3rd Street SW

C Street between 3rd Street and 2nd Street SW

D Street between 4th Street and 2nd Street SW

4th Street between D Street to I Street SW

E Street between 7th Street and 2nd Street SW

D Street between 7th Street and Virginia Avenue SW

School Street between 6th Street to 4th Street SW

2nd Street between Washington Avenue and E Street SW

3rd Street between Independence Avenue and E Street SW

Virginia Avenue between 7th Street and 4th Street SW

7th Street between D Street and G Street SW

6th Street between Virginia Avenue and E Street SW

The following streets will be closed to traffic from Friday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. each day:

Madison Drive between 14th Street and 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive between 14th Street and 3rd Street SW

3rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street NW

