Downtown D.C. street closures for Something in the Water festival

Several street closures are planned from Friday through early Tuesday for the Something in the Water music festival in downtown Washington. The festival is taking over part of Independence Avenue SW over the Juneteenth weekend.
Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street and Independence Avenue SW
Independence Avenue between 3rd Street and 4th Street SW
Eastbound Independence Avenue from 7th Street SW
Independence Avenue between 7th Street and 9th Street SW
Independence Avenue between 4th Street and 7th Street SW
4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and C Street SW
6th Street between Independence Avenue and Virginia Avenue SW
7th Street between Constitution Avenue and D Street SW
Maryland Avenue between 7th Street and 6th Street SW
C Street between 7th Street and 9th Street SW
9th Street between Independence Avenue and C Street SW
Local-only traffic — including people who live, work in or need to access the area for business-related purposes — will be allowed on the following streets until 6 a.m. Tuesday:
Independence Avenue between 14th Street and 9th Street SW
4th Street between C Street and D Street SW
C Street between 4th Street and 3rd Street SW
C Street between 3rd Street and 2nd Street SW
D Street between 4th Street and 2nd Street SW
4th Street between D Street to I Street SW
E Street between 7th Street and 2nd Street SW
D Street between 7th Street and Virginia Avenue SW
School Street between 6th Street to 4th Street SW
2nd Street between Washington Avenue and E Street SW
3rd Street between Independence Avenue and E Street SW
Virginia Avenue between 7th Street and 4th Street SW
7th Street between D Street and G Street SW
6th Street between Virginia Avenue and E Street SW
The following streets will be closed to traffic from Friday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. each day:
Madison Drive between 14th Street and 3rd Street NW
Jefferson Drive between 14th Street and 3rd Street SW
3rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW
Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street NW
