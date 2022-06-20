Flight cancellations mar busy Father’s Day, Juneteenth travel weekend

Placeholder while article actions load

Despite an airline industry pledge of a renewed focus on reliability, travelers endured chaotic days of travel over the holiday weekend, when more than 5,000 flights were canceled and nearly 30,000 were delayed since Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Among those caught in this latest round of disruptions: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who ended up driving to New York after his flight from Washington was canceled Friday. The cancellation of Buttigieg’s flight came one day after he met with airline executives about their preparations for the busy summer travel season.

The problems over the Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekend came as the Transportation Security Administration reported more than 2.4 million people were screened at U.S. airports Friday, the busiest day since Thanksgiving weekend. The growth in travel demand is coming as airlines are struggling with staffing shortages and decreasing their flight schedules, meaning there are fewer options to fix travel problems when they arise.

The first signs of trouble came Thursday, when 1,700 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled and more than 8,400 were delayed, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Among the hardest hit were airports in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops and ground delays in response to weather and capacity constraints at airports including Charlotte-Douglas International, a major hub for American Airlines.

What do you do when @americanair cancels your flight to NYC at the last minute when you’re on your way to your BFF’s wedding? You drive… 😳 @wral_amanda_lamb @wral #flighttroubles #cancelledflight @ Virginia https://t.co/pSx9XE7HJV — Amanda Lamb (@alamb) June 17, 2022

Airlines for America, which represents major U.S. carriers, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

The most recent delays come after hundreds of passengers were stuck on at least half a dozen planes for several hours at Reagan National Airport on May 22 after storms prevented flights from arriving and departing.

Weather has always fueled problems for airlines, but staffing shortages have further hampered carriers’ ability to recover from delays. Several unions representing airline workers have spoken out and held demonstrations to bring attention to the strain on employees.

The problems also are bringing renewed scrutiny to the industry’s handling of more than $54 billion in pandemic relief funds. The industry had argued that the money would keep front-line workers on the job, then make it easier for them to recover when demand rebounded.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) earlier this month pressed the Department of Transportation for details on how it intends to ensure that consumers are fairly compensated for flight disruptions.

In response, Airlines for America said the industry is doing its best to avoid cancellations and delays, but is dealing with high rates of employee absenteeism and incidents of “ill-timed extreme weather.” There also have been staffing issues at air traffic control facilities, particularly in Florida, where travel volumes at some airports have exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

The FAA is working with airlines to shift air traffic control staff to meet the demand and use underutilized routes. The agency met with industry executives to discuss the issue in May.

